FAYETTEVILLE — On a big stage Friday, four Fairmont pitchers stepped up for a big accomplishment.

Playing at the Fayetteville Woodpeckers’ Segra Stadium in the Jackie Robinson Showcase, Noah Parker, Nate Jones, Mynkoda Smith and Josiah Williams combined for a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over E.E. Smith.

Parker pitched the first two innings, with five strikeouts and one walk, earning the win. Jones struck out three in the third inning, Smith struck out two in the fourth and Williams struck out three in the fifth; the Golden Tornadoes totaled 13 strikeouts on the night.

Offensively, Fairmont (18-6) scored one run in the first, three in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth.

Kenley Callahan had three hits, with an RBI and two runs, for Fairmont; Chayton Oxendine had two hits, with a run and an RBI; Parker and Williams each had a hit, with two RBIs and a run; Smith had one hit, one RBI and one run; Parker Chavis had a hit and two runs; R.J. Deese had one hit and one run; Jones had a run and Jayden Hunt and Austin Locklear each had hits.

Andrew Bates took the loss for E.E. Smith; the Golden Bulls are 4-15 this season.

The nonconference tilt was Fairmont’s regular-season finale. The Golden Tornadoes will learn their playoff seeding and matchup when brackets are released Monday.

In other local baseball action Friday, St. Pauls lost 11-3 to East Bladen.

Lady Rams beat Lumberton

The Purnell Swett girls soccer team earned a 4-1 win over Lumberton Friday in both team’s regular-season finale.

Wren Jacobs scored two goals for Purnell Swett (13-7-1, 8-6 United-8 Conference) and Josie McLean and Maryah Locklear each had one.

Anileigh Locklear and Aonor Woodell each had assists for the Rams.

Sofia Poingue scored a goal for Lumberton (6-15-1, 4-10 United-8), assisted by Aydan Bullard.

Purnell Swett will play Seventy-First in the first round of the United-8 Tournament on Monday at Gray’s Creek; Lumberton will face Jack Britt Monday at Cape Fear.