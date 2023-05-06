Cape Fear beats Lumberton for United-8 tourney title

Lumberton coach Mackie Register, right, and player Kaela Ortt, left, look on during Friday’s United-8 Conference Tournament championship against Cape Fear in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Kaleigh Martin, left, shares a laugh with Alona Hanna, center, during a brief pause in Friday’s United-8 Conference Tournament championship against Cape Fear in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Jaelyn Hammond rounds third on her way to score a run during Friday’s United-8 Conference Tournament championship against Cape Fear in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team entered Friday’s United-8 Conference Tournament championship against Cape Fear with confidence they could hit Colts ace Lex Glemaker after having some success against her the last time the two teams met.

But Glemaker make life difficult at the plate for the Pirates, leading Cape Fear to a 3-1 victory.

“We got good pitching, we got good defense — we just didn’t hit it tonight,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “We got away from the approach that’s gotten us to 22 wins. … It would’ve been nice to win that one, but the way we swung the bats, that wasn’t going to get the job done.”

Glemaker scattered six hits and allowed one run with no walks and eight strikeouts.

The game was a pitcher’s duel, though, as Lumberton’s Kaleigh Martin also pitched well; the senior allowed three runs on nine hits with one walk over six innings. Halona Sampson allowed one hit in a scoreless seventh for the Pirates.

Cape Fear (20-2) stranded two baserunners in the second inning before taking a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a two-run home run by Olivia Melvin; Noni McFadden scored on the blast after reaching on a one-out single.

Lumberton (22-4) got a leadoff double from Aniya Merritt to lead off the game, but stranded her at third to end the inning.

“We’ve got to execute — situational softball, we get that run in, 1-0, it may change the (complexion) of the game,” Register said. “But we just didn’t hit it up and down the lineup like we’ve been hitting it — and you’ve got to give credit to Lexi; she’s a great pitcher, they’ve got a great team, and that’s a game that we need to get into and I’d rather lose now than in the playoffs.”

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the third inning; Jaelyn Hammond reached on an infield single and was sacrificed to second by Merritt. After a lineout, Cape Fear tried to catch Hammond off second base and threw the ball away, allowing her to come around to score.

Alona Hanna doubled later in the third, but Glemaker then retired the next eight batters, and got a sixth-inning insurance run on an RBI groundout by Moose Brewington to plate Melvin. The Colts left two on base after a chance to expand their lead further.

Hanna singled in the sixth for Lumberton but was stranded at second base. Emma Jones led off the seventh with a single, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Glemaker induced a groundout before striking out the final two batters to end the game.

Hanna was the lone Pirate with two hits; Merritt, Jones, Martin and Hammond each had one.

McFadden had three hits for Cape Fear and Melvin had two hits and two RBIs. Allie Dawson also had two hits and Alex Serbio, Sabria Hanson and Glemaker each had one, while Moose Brewington had an RBI.

Lumberton clinched the United-8’s top 4A state playoff seed with Thursday’s 8-0 semifinal win over Gray’s Creek, advancing further in the tournament than South View and therefore breaking a tie with the Tigers; Cape Fear, who also tied with Lumberton and South View in the regular season, is not a factor for 4A playoff seeding since the Colts are 3A in the split conference.

“We basically did what we needed to do in this tournament yesterday; South View lost, and we beat Gray’s Creek, so that gives us the 1 seed in 4A in the conference,” Register said. “That’s what we were shooting for. But even playing a quality team like (Cape Fear) is going to help our RPI ratings.”

Thursday’s win also tied a program record for the Pirates with 22 on the season; they’ll have another chance to break that record with a playoff game Tuesday at home. The Pirates, and the rest of the playoff field, will learn their opponent Monday when brackets are released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Register hopes Friday’s loss provides a spark for the Pirates as it now truly becomes win-or-go-home in the state tournament.

“It was just a good game for us to be involved in,” Register said. “I hate to be on the short end, but maybe it’s going to help us get back to what we’ve been doing, what we should’ve been doing.”

