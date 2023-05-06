Hunt makes third ace

David Hunt made his third career hole-in-one this week at Fairmont Golf Club’s 104-yard par-3 13th hole, using a gap wedge.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Championship, formally Member-Member, will be played on May 20-21 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start on both days. The format is two-person best ball for both days. Cost is $80 for members and $95 for non-members which includes two days of golf, lunch both days, range balls and prizes. The event is open to everyone who has a current USGA handicap. Tournament will be pre-flighted using 100% of the team’s handicap. Handicaps will be used for flighting only. All scores will be based in gross score only. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information or to sign up.

Steve Pippen, Roy Williamson, Mike Green and Greg Byrd were the winners in this week’s Thursday Evening Scramble, winning in a playoff against Bradley Hamilton, Kirk Hamilton, Brook Gehrke, and C.J. Hinson.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, May 18, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Lonail Locklear and Bob Antone were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a four-shot victory over Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt. The second flight was won by David Evans and Tommy Belch with James Howard Locklear and Jerry Long coming in second. Kyle Clark, James Howard Locklear and Lonail Locklear, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: J.T. Powers with a 74, James Thompson 74, Daniel Leonard 75, Mitch Grier 76, Mike Connor 76, Robert Lawson 77, Butch Lennon 77, Jason Lowry 77 and James Barron 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Barry Leonard and Andy Andrews were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 65, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins.

Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson won the first flight with a 74, one stroke ahead of runners-up Pandora Carter and Al Wall.

Closest to the pin winners were Joe Locklear, Al Wall and Tim Moore.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]