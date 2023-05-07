GASTONIA — The 19th-ranked and third-seeded UNC Pembroke baseball team pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning to offset an early 2-0 deficit, but Will Hardee hit a two-run homer in the fifth gave sixth-seeded Francis Marion the lead for good on the way to a 4-2 victory over the Braves on Saturday evening in the semifinal round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament.

The setback moves the Braves (38-14) into a Sunday elimination game against fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Mount Olive for the first to move into a winner-take-all championship tilt with Francis Marion (29-24). Sunday’s elimination game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch, with the title bout slated to begin at approximately 4 p.m.

Will Hardee doubled Francis Marion’s lead out to a pair of runs in the third when he punched a two-strike offering from Branden Kunz over the wall in right field.

The Braves loaded the bases with their first three at-bats in the fourth, and evened the score back up with a pair of run-producing at-bats. Spencer Faulkner brought Will Hood home on a groundout up the middle, while Ethan Ott came scampering home on a groundout from Trent Harris.

Caleb Oakley drew a five-pitch walk to lead off the home half of the fifth inning, and Will Hardee following with a go-ahead two-run blast that capped the scoring on the night.

Harris had a double and an RBI for UNCP, Joey Rezek had a double and Hood and Ott each scored a run. Branden Kunz (5-3) took the loss.

Hardee was 4-for-4 for FMU with a double, two home runs and four RBIs. Connor Kirkley pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts for the Patriots; Robbie Jordan (6-3) earned the win.

The Braves will face fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Mount Olive (34-15) for the fifth time in eight days when the squads meet in an elimination game on Sunday at 1 p.m. The winner of that contest will battle sixth-seeded Francis Marion in a winner-take-all championship game at approximately 4 p.m.