GASTONIA — Fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Mount Olive pushed across six runs in the top of the first to help support a complete-game outing from right-hander Hunter Stevens and help the Trojans oust the 19th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team from the Conference Carolinas Tournament with a 21-1 win over the Braves on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s semifinal contest marked the fifth meeting in the last eight days between the two squads, including a weekend series win for the Braves (38-15) last weekend in Pembroke. The triumph moved the Trojans (35-15) through to Sunday afternoon’s tournament championship game against sixth-seeded Francis Marion.

The Trojans tacked up five hits and scored six times in a big first inning that gave the designated visiting team the lead for good. Landon Choboy delivered the first runs of the game via a three-run homer to straightaway center field. Mount Olive continued tacking onto the lead from there throughout the rest of the game.

Kody O’Connor had a hit and an RBI for UNCP, Joey Rezek had a double, Ethan Ott had a hit and was hit by a pitch and Spencer Faulkner had a hit and a walk. Tyler Strickland (3-1) was the losing pitcher.

Choboy hit three home runs and had nine RBIs for Mount Olive, Jack Casbarro had three hits and three RBIs, Dylan Jeffries had two hits and two RBIs. Hunter Stevens (1-1) earned the win, throwing five innings with one earned run allowed and eight strikeouts.

The Braves will learn of their NCAA postseason fate this coming Sunday when the 56-team postseason field is announced via NCAA.com. The NCAA Tournament selection show is scheduled to be posted on the website at 10 p.m.