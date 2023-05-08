CHAPEL HILL — Three Robeson County high school baseball teams and one softball team earned state playoff berths when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released brackets Monday.

The first round of both tournaments will be played on Tuesday; teams that advance will play second-round games on Friday.

Baseball

Purnell Swett earned a No. 9 seed in the 4A East Region as the United-8 Conference’s automatic bid in 4A after sharing the conference regular-season title with 3A program Cape Fear. The Rams will host No. 24 Rolesville in the first round at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Purnell Swett-Rolesville winner will face the winner of No. 8 Broughton and No. 25 Southern Alamance in the second round Friday.

In the 2A East Region, Fairmont earned a No. 12 seed after finishing second in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and will host No. 21 Camden County at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face either No. 5 Pasquotank or No. 28 South Columbus in the second round Friday.

St. Pauls was one of the last teams in the 2A field, earning a No. 31 seed, and will travel to No. 2 Greene Central for a 7 p.m. rematch of last year’s first-round game, which was won by St. Pauls. The St. Pauls-Greene Central victor will face the winner of No. 15 Southwest Onslow and No. 18 Whiteville in the second round Friday.

Lumberton narrowly missed a berth in 4A, while Red Springs did not qualify in 2A.

Softball

After sharing the United-8 Conference championship, and earning the league’s top 4A playoff seed, the Lumberton softball team earned a No. 6 seed in the 4A East Region. The Pirates will host conference foe Gray’s Creek, the No. 27 seed, in the first round at 7 p.m. Tuesday; Lumberton swept three previous meetings with the Bears this season.

Should they advance, the Pirates will be home in the second round on Friday against the winner of No. 11 Wakefield and No. 22 Corinth Holders.

Purnell Swett narrowly missed out on a 4A playoff berth and St. Pauls narrowly missed in 2A; Fairmont and Red Springs also did not make the field.