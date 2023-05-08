PEMBROKE — Athletic Ticketing Coordinator Katie Johnson, a junior majoring in business administration at UNC Pembroke, has been named to the 2022-23 All-Conference Student Support Team Presented by SCS by Floor Action, Inc., while also picking up a stipend to attend the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA) Convention in June.

The All-Conference Carolinas Student Support Team was created to recognize nominated students from the league’s member institutions who support an athletics team and/or athletics department through service in areas such as team managers, statistical support, video services and game day operations support.

Each Conference Carolinas member institution is eligible to nominate one student on their campus for the award annually. To be eligible for the award, the student must be a junior or senior in academic status and own a grade-point average of 2.7 or higher. In addition, the student must have completed at least two full-time semesters at the institution.

Johnson, an Asheboro native who joined the athletics department family as a member of the Braves Marketing Team during the 2021-22 athletic season, coordinates athletic ticket sales for the athletics department, including season ticket sales, ticketing campaigns and stewardship. She has also continued her integral role in the marketing and promotions efforts for the department as well.

One of 25 benefactors of the 2023 Mike Cleary Convention Stipend Program, Johnson is slated to attend the annual NACMA Convention, June 11-14, at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando. The stipend program was named after National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Director Emeritus Mike Cleary for his commitment to the development of young professionals.

The NACMA stipend covers registration costs for the convention, as well as flights, lodging, transportation and per diem.