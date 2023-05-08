Fundraiser to feature “A Championship Legacy” in Braves athletics

PEMBROKE — Athletics department officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Monday that tickets are now available for Cash Bash: A Championship Legacy that will be held on June 6 at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The event is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and is presented by Scotland Health Care Systems. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting UNCP.edu/CashBash.

Tables for the event can be purchased for $1,000 and features priority seating for eight, dinner with a coach or student-athletes, video board signage, individual or business listing and a raffle entry for each guest. Individual tickets can be purchased for $125. The event will feature entertainment, live and silent auctions and a catered meal with an open bar.

For more information, or to purchase a table, contact Tyler Johnson, the Executive Director of the Braves Club, at (910) 521-6597 or by email at [email protected] Individuals or businesses wishing to sponsor the event can obtain that information from Johnson as well.

Cash Bash: A Championship Legacy is slated to recognize the accomplishments of three former student-athletes and one legendary athletics director/coach as part of the program. Dr. Barbara Green McWhite, the women’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer, is scheduled to attend, as is 2-time all-American golfer Meghan (Moore) Mitchell and Mike Williams who earned the wrestling program’s first national championship in 2012.

Legendary men’s basketball coach Lacey Gane, who also served as the men’s golf head coach amid his 19-year stint as athletics director, will be honored at the event as well.

The Cash Bash is one of the department’s premier fundraising events that benefits the Braves Club scholarship fund. Proceeds from the event support all 16 varsity athletics programs, as well as nearly 400 student-athletes.

“The Cash Bash has become a signature event for our programs and is something that we hope will springboard our fundraising events into the future,” said UNCP director of athletics Dick Christy. “It is a great chance for current and prospective donors to get involved, have fun and meet some of our coaches, staff and student-athletes.”

Preliminary live auction items will be announced at a later date, but include exclusive sport and vacation experiences, as well as autographed items from luminaries around the sports world.