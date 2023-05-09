GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Amanda Hamrin carded a four-over-par 76 to help position the UNC Pembroke golf team in eighth place after the opening round of the NCAA South Super Regional on Monday at the Chattahoochee Golf Club.

A native of Vasteras, Sweden, Hamrin is among an eight-way tie for 17th place and sits four strokes behind the trio of Maria Morales (Limestone), Adriana Iribarren (Lynn), and Haruka Muta (Nova Southeastern) who lead the tournament after an opening round of 72. Senior Samantha DeBusk (6 over par) is in a eight-way tie for 32nd place after the first round, while Georgia Page (7 over) is positioned in a tie for 40th place. Elizabeth Ritchie carded an eight-over-par 80 and is tied for 43rd place, while Toni Blackwell (12 over) rounded out the scoring for UNCP tied for 60th place.

The Black & Gold finished the opening round with 45 pars and seven birdies. The Chattahoochee Golf Club is 5,922 yards and is a par-72 course.

The Braves will be back in action on Tuesday for the second round of the tournament beginning at 11 a.m.