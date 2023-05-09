FAYETTEVILLE — Both the Purnell Swett and Lumberton girls soccer teams lost in the quarterfinals of the United-8 Conference Tournament Monday.

Fourth-seeded Purnell Swett (13-8-1) lost 5-1 to fifth-seeded Seventy-First (11-8-2).

Ava Giles scored the Rams’ goal, which was assisted by Jahna Locklear. Josoniah Terry scored four goals for Seventy-First.

Sixth-seeded Lumberton (6-16-1) lost 4-0 to third-seeded Jack Britt (14-5-1); the Buccaneers scored three goals in the first half and one in the second half.

The losses end the season for both teams, as they are not expected to qualify for the state playoffs.