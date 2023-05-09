PINEHURST — Lumberton High School golfer Daniel Zeng shot an 82 in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A Mideast Regional Monday at Pinehurst No. 6, narrowly missing the cutoff to advance to the state championship.

A round of 80 was required in Monday’s regional to qualify for states.

Zeng posted a 19-stroke improvement from last year’s regional at the same course.

Purnell Swett also participated in the regional after qualifying as a team. Benjamin Lowery led the Rams with a round of 95, including three-stroke back-nine improvement for a 46 after a front-nine 49; Jameson Locklear shot 99, Kevin Locklear shot 105, Elijah Chavis shot 106 and Orri Maynor shot 109.

None of the Rams individually advanced to states, and the Rams’ team score did not qualify to advance.

Pinecrest’s Holland Giles was the individual medalist with a round of 6-under-par 66, and the Patriots won the team championship with a 5-under-par team total of 283.