CHARLOTTE — Lumberton native Frankie Lindsay was inducted into the prestigious Carolinas Boxing Hall of Fame on April 28. The induction banquet was held at the Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel.

During his amateur boxing career, Lindsay won junior Olympic and AAU titles, and several Golden Gloves titles. In 1977, he was awarded the Smithfield Most Outstanding Fighter Award. He won a decision over the 82nd Airborne Division Champion when he was only 16 years old.

Lindsay, who wanted to be a boxer since he was 10 years old, had his first amateur bout in 1975. He also had a military career, from which he earned many awards and commendations, and as commander of the Lumberton National Guard unit he was presented with a Public Service Award from the N.C. Department of Crime Control and Public Safety in 1991.

The Carolinas Boxing Hall of Fame was founded in 1982. Past inductees to the Hall include world heavyweight champions James “Bonecrusher” Smith, Joe Frazier, Ray Mercer and Floyd Patterson; Olympians Bernard Taylor, Charles Mooney and Calvin Brock; and world featherweight champion Kelvin Seabrooks, among others.