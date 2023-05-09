McKINNEY, Texas — William McGirt will make his first start in 10 years in the AT&T Byron Nelson as the PGA Tour event is played this week in suburban Dallas.

McGirt will tee off on the 10th hole at TPC Craig Ranch at 9:29 a.m. ET on Thursday, paired with Chesson Hadley and Justin Suh. The trio will tee off at 2:39 p.m. ET on hole No. 1 in Friday’s second round.

McGirt has not played a competitive round at TPC Craig Ranch, which began hosting the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2021. McGirt made three starts in the event at its previous venue, TPC Four Seasons, from 2011-13; he made the cut twice with a high finish of 32nd in 2011.

This will be McGirt’s 10th PGA Tour start in the 2022-23 season; he has missed the cut in six of his first nine starts, including three straight. His last start was two weeks ago in the Mexico Open at Vidanta. McGirt is currently ranked 191st in the FedExCup standings for the 2022-23 season.

World No. 2 and Dallas-area native Scottie Scheffler is the heavy favorite in the tournament; other headliners include Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Day, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama and two-time defending champion K.H. Lee. Jordan Spieth withdrew Monday with a wrist injury.