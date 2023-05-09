PEMBROKE — A variety of sports camps will be available on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s campus this summer, sponsored by the university’s athletic department.

These include football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, wrestling and swimming.

Football camps will be led by UNCP head football coach Mark Hall. Camps for grades 9-12 include: Prospect Camp on July 1, which costs $40 per person to pre-register or $50 for walk-ups; Team Camps on July 10-12 and July 24-26, at a cost to be determined; 7-on-7 Challenge on July 15, for $250 per team; and OL/DL Big Man Camp on July 50, which costs $30 per person to pre-register or $40 for walk-ups.

There will also be a Mark Hall Youth Camp for grades 2-8 held on July 21 at a cost of $25 per person.

Registration for Hall’s camps is available at https://www.markhallfootballcamps.com/. For more information, contact assistant coach John Wheeler at 910-775-4233 or john.wheeler@uncp.edu.

Hall will also be holding satellite camps throughout the summer in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina; more information on these camps is available at the registration link above.

Men’s basketball camps, led by UNCP head men’s basketball coach Drew Richards, include a youth camp from June 12-14 for grades K-9, at a cost of $90 for pre-registration or $100 for walk-ups, and team camp on June 15, at a cost of $300 per team, with a limit of 10 players per team and $25 for each additional player.

For more information contact assistant coach Chris Sause at 910-521-6344.

Women’s basketball will hold an elite camp for grades 9-12 on Aug. 5 at a cost of $50 per person.

Registration is available at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/PushForwardLLC?e4q=9abcbe65-56d0-4ad8-ae38-87aae9688678&e4p=c8c910e9-919a-40b1-a91a-719f1994625f&e4ts=1683123622&e4c=active&e4e=snlvcmpscui00001load&e4rt=Safetynet&e4h=452d0e36efcf616daef1f62fa9fcb336#/selectSessions/3332034. For more information contact assistant coach Donald Bohannan at 910-521-6313.

Baseball camps will be held this summer and continuting into the fall, led by Braves head baseball coach Paul O’Neil. Top Prospect Camps, for grades 9-12, will be held June 6, June 28, Aug. 19, Aug. 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 23, Oct. 21 and Nov. 4. The cost ranges from $110 to $150 per camper.

Registration is available at https://www.playnsports.com/organization/unc-pembroke/. For more information, contact O’Neil at paul.oneil@uncp.edu.

Two volleyball camps will be held this summer, led by UNCP head coach Jaleesa Harper. Elite Overnight Camp will be held July 21-22, for ninth grade to age 18, at a cost of $200 per camper; the Jaleesa Harper Skills Clinic will be held July 23 from noon to 3 p.m. for grades 6-8 at a cost of $50 per camper.

Registration is available at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/PushForwardLLC?&e4q=9b4bbb98-8ff7-4ccf-955a-d1ab40c95acd&e4p=0bc96319-949a-4ccd-9900-c899c19ad3e9&e4ts=1683657764&e4c=active&e4e=snlvcmpscui00001load&e4rt=Safetynet&e4h=ba07d2819d92a448a945b7ddf67e2eef#/selectSessions/3299544; walk-ups or same-day registration will cost an additional $10. For more information, contact Harper at 910-775-4108 or jaleesa.harper@uncp.edu.

Wrestling camps, led by Braves head coach O.T. Johnson, will include Little Braves Camp, for ages 5-11, from June 8-10 for $150, with lunch included; BraveTough Camp, for all ages, from June 8-12, which is $400 for commuters and $500 for residents; Intensive Camp, for all ages, from June 12-14, which is $225 for commuters or $300 for residents; and Weekend Warrior Camp, for all ages, from June 10-12, which is $175 for commuters or $250 for residents.

Registration is available at https://www.johnsonathleticcamps.com/. For more information, contact Johnson at 910-775-4116 or othello.johnson@uncp.edu.

The BraveStyle Swimming Academy, led by UNCP head coach Oscar Roverato, will be held from June 5-8, June 12-15, June 19-22, June 26-29, July 10-13, July 17-20, July 24-27 and July 31 to Aug. 3. Camps will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., and from 6 to 7 p.m., from Monday through Thursday of each camp week, and are open to all ages. The cost is $70 for the week per camper, with a discount of $10 for each extra family member.

For more information, contact Roverato at 910-574-6393 or oscar.roverato@uncp.edu.