PEMBROKE — A slow start, mixed in with a little bit of bad luck, put the Purnell Swett baseball team in an early hole Tuesday — but with seven turns at-bat still to come.

But Purnell Swett struggled to get the big hit against Rolesville, the visitors pulled further away late, and the battle of the Rams was won by the Rolesville herd, 8-0, in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs.

“We got guys on base with two outs; we left nine guys on base. We just couldn’t get that hit,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “We tip the hat — quality pitcher. Those guys come from a quality conference; they play a little different brand of baseball there. We just weren’t up for the challenge tonight. We’ve just got to go back to work.

“Not making any excuses — they were the better team tonight, and the scoreboard showed it.”

Rolesville (15-9), the No. 24 seed in the 4A East Region, scored four runs in the first inning, maintaining that lead through most of the rest of the game until another four-run inning in the sixth.

Rolesville had five hits in the first inning; most were ground balls that were either narrowly fair or found a hole through the infield. Preston Coley singled with one out to start Rolesville’s first-inning rally, and Blake Faulkner doubled. Coley came home on a wild pitch, and after Gavin Pufky walked, Ryan Kalina singled to drive home Faulkner.

Zach Bolster then hit a two-run single up the middle to plate Pufky and Kalina for a 4-0 Rolesville advantage.

“It just wasn’t our night,” Lamb said. “Some nights you have that in baseball. And then we didn’t get the hits when we needed it. When we did hit the ball hard, it was at somebody; we just didn’t put it together tonight.”

The four-run first inning was ultimately enough for Rolesville starting pitcher Nate Hollenbeck, who entered the game with a 1.15 ERA this season in 42 2/3 innings; while he had traffic on the base paths for most of the night, he held ninth-seeded Purnell Swett (16-10) off the scoreboard, allowing four hits over five innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Andrew Reynolds pitched the final two innings for Rolesville, allowing one hit with three strikeouts.

Purnell Swett couldn’t take advantage of four Rolesville errors; Pembroke’s Rams stranded two baserunners in the first, after Chandon Sanderson doubled and Malachi Gales reached on an error, and two more in the second, after Camden Hunt reached on an error and Easton Oxendine on an infield hit. Single baserunners were left at third base in the third and fifth innings; Purnell Swett also left two on base in the sixth after Rolesville expanded the lead.

“(Hollenbeck) had three pitches working, and he came at us,” Lamb said. “Once he had that lead, he rared back and he challenged us; fastball, changeup, curveball. He was very effective. We hit him, but we were hitting his pitch — ground ball to shortstop, things like that.”

Rolesville’s sixth inning runs came home on an RBI single by Robbie Smith, a two-run double by Preston Coley and a solo home run by Blake Faulkner, establishing the final 8-0 margin.

Jacob Chavis started for the Rams and pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Sanderson allowed four runs in two innings; Jaythan Locklear pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Sanderson and Riley Locklear had two hits for Purnell Swett; Coley and Faulkner had two hits for Rolesville.

The loss ends the season for Purnell Swett, which won a share of the United-8 regular-season championship for the program’s first conference title since 2017.

“People questioned us early; we were 2-5, 0-2 in conference,” Lamb said. “We ran off six in a row, took one (loss) in the Slugfest then ran off six more. … In the end, these guys, they accomplished some goals, and they never quit on us tonight; as a coach, that’s what you want. You want guys that compete the entire time for you, and they’ve done that.”

Rolesville moves on to the second round Friday, where it will face the winner of Broughton-Southern Alamance; that game was suspended after nine innings Tuesday.

