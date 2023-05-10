LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team beat Gray’s Creek for the fourth time this season on Tuesday — and the most important.

The Lady Pirates earned an 11-0 win over the Bears in five innings in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs.

Sixth-seeded Lumberton (23-4) scored four runs in the first inning and seven in the third; the Pirates outhit 27th-seeded Gray’s Creek () 11-1.

Lumberton opened the scoring in the first inning with an Alona Hanna RBI single to score Alyssa Stone. Emma Jones’ sacrifice bunt resulted in a run on a fielder’s choice, as courtesy runner Kaela Ortt scored. Hanna scored later in the frame on a wild pitch and Jones came home on an error for a 4-0 Pirates lead.

The fourth-inning scoring began when Nyiah Walker came home on a ground ball in which Jaelyn Hammond reached on an error. Aniya Merritt singled to score courtesy runner Leea Wilkins, and Hammond scored on a successive error to make it 7-0. The next four runs scored on RBI singles: Stone singled to drive home Merritt, Hanna’s hit plated Stone, Jones brought in Hanna and Walker plated Jones.

Aniya Merritt had three hits, one RBI and two stolen bases for Lumberton, Hanna had two hits and two RBIs, Walker had two hits and one RBI, Jones had one hit and two RBIs, Stone had one hit and one RBI and Kaleigh Martin and Carlee Register each had one hit.

Martin earned the win in the circle, pitching four innings with one hit allowed and five strikeouts. Halona Sampson pitched a hitless fifth inning with one strikeout.

Roshell Williams had Gray’s Creek’s lone hit of the night.

With the win, Lumberton sets a program record for victories in a single season, breaking a tie with the 2003 Pirates team.

Lumberton will face No. 11 Wakefield in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday after Wakefield beat No. 22 Corinth Holders 7-4 Tuesday.

Errors doom Tornadoes in baseball playoff opener

The Fairmont baseball team struggled defensively in Tuesday’s first-round 2A state playoff game against Camden County, committing nine errors; the result was an 8-2 loss, ending the Golden Tornadoes’ season.

Camden County (14-9), the No. 21 seed in the 2A East Region, scored three runs in the second inning, one in the fourth and four in the seventh; 12th-seeded Fairmont (18-7) scored single runs in the third and seventh innings.

Noah Parker had two hits and an RBI for Fairmont, Mynkoda Smith had two hits and run, Chayton Oxendine had one hit and one RBI and R.J. Deese had one hit and one run.

Wesley Hyatt had two hits and two RBIs, T.J. Norvell had two hits and Cooper Lewin and Cole Roberts each had one hit and two runs for the Bruins.

Parker pitched 6 2/3 innings for Fairmont, allowing five runs, all unearned, with seven hits and eight strikeouts. Nate Jones recorded one out in the seventh, allowing three unearned runs on no hits.

Bradley Elias earned the win for Camden County, allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts.

Camden County will host South Columbus in the second round on Friday after the Stallions upset fifth-seeded Pasquotank 1-0 Tuesday.

In other local baseball action, St. Pauls lost 4-1 at Greene Central in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.