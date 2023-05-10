Pembroke’s Christian Locklear throws towards first base during the Robeson County middle school baseball championship game Tuesday against Prospect in Pembroke.

Prospect’s Joseden Oxendine (17) scores as Pembroke’s Dakota Locklear (5) leaps near the plate during the Robeson County middle school baseball championship game Tuesday at Pembroke.

Pembroke’s Dakota Locklear puts the ball in play during the Robeson County middle school baseball championship game Tuesday against Prospect in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Last season, the Prospect Middle School baseball team lost in the Robeson County middle school championship game.

This season, the Wildcats wanted to get back, and to win one more — and they did.

Prospect beat Pembroke 10-5 Tuesday, earning the Wildcats the title.

“It’s been a process,” Prospect coach Derek Brewer said. “These guys, they’ve been working hard for the last two years. We made it to the championship last year, but lost, so the guys really know what it takes to get there, and they know what it feels like to lose that big game. They really came out this year and they busted their tails to get better, and everything I’ve asked out of them I’ve done it. This team here’s worked twice as hard as any team I’ve ever had.”

The “key player for the victory,” Brewer said, was Joseden Oxendine, who came on to pitch in relief in the first inning after Pembroke took a 4-3 lead, and also had an RBI triple in the fifth inning which gave Prospect (11-2) the lead.

“He was big for us,” Brewer said. “The starting pitcher got in trouble, and Joseden came in. … We haven’t used him much this year, but when we’ve called his number he’s delivered every single time. He had bases loaded, one out and he got us out of it. He had a big catch in center field that took the wind out of them, and he had a really big hit.”

After Prospect tied the game in the third, Oxendine’s triple brought home Mason Brewer to give the Wildcats a 5-4 lead. Asa Locklear tripled later in the inning to drive home Oxendine and Kendon Hunt before a Dorman Lowery sacrifice fly scored Locklear.

Locklear was 3-for-4 in the game, with two singles in addition to the big triple.

“Joseden did it all, but Asa was really the man too,” Brewer said. “He helped out, he was a big steep for us with the bat. … He’s been a hot hitter all year.”

The Wildcats scored two more runs in the sixth inning to pull further away from the Warriors.

Prospect lost two regular-season games, to Pembroke and Littlefield; the Wildcats beat both teams on their way to the tournament championship.

“I’m really pleased at the effort these guys had throughout the season,” Brewer said. “What really impressed me was how hard these guys worked all season, from the first practice until (the last game).”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.