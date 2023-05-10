PEMBROKE — After attending the school and spending his whole coaching career to date there, it would be fair to describe Josh Deese as a Purnell Swett lifer.

Now, after giving plenty of sweat to the Rams, he’ll be the head coach.

Deese was approved Tuesday as the school’s new head football coach by the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education. The job is considered to be on an interim basis for the 2023 season.

“I’ve been wanting this position for a long time,” Deese said. “I’ve worked, stayed patient, prayed for it to happen — and now’s my time. We are ready to work, do our best and try to win some ballgames.”

Deese is a 2002 alumnus of Purnell Swett, and is also a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke; he has coached in the Rams football program for the last 17 years, and has been defensive coordinator since 2017. He will be a head coach for the first time.

“To have my first head-coaching job, I feel blessed beyond measure for the opportunity, but to also have my first head coaching job at Purnell Swett, where I graduated school — that’s amazing,” Deese said. “I give all glory to God for that. … Purnell Swett football is everything to me, so I didn’t want to leave, I never left, stayed true to the school. And to be named the head coach is mind-blowing.”

Purnell Swett administration interviewed other candidates for the job, but ultimately decided on staying in-house in promoting Deese.

“Josh was the person we felt that was best to move the program forward,” Purnell Swett athletic director William Deese said. “I think with it being late in the year, (we’re) giving him the opportunity to lead the program and see how it goes, and hopefully it’ll be successful and he’ll do the things he needs to to keep the job.”

Deese will replace Stephen Roberson, who resigned in March after three seasons with the Rams to become head coach at Columbia High School in South Carolina.

Providing some continuity in the program, which will have its third head coach in the last six seasons when it takes the field this August, was a plus in hiring Josh Deese to the post.

“He’s well liked by the players; they know him, so it’s not like they’re going to have to get used to a brand new coach,” William Deese said. “That was important to have that familiarity with the coaching staff, the head coach, instead of having to look at someone new and that uncertainty of bringing someone new in, and how tough that would be for the group of young men we’ve got right now.”

“I think it’s going to be a smooth transition, because (I’ve been) defensive coordinator and nothing’s changing,” Josh Deese said. “They’re used to me, I’m used to them, they know exactly what I expect on the defensive side. And our offense is coming together.”

This is not the first time in recent years that Purnell Swett has hired an interim head coach for the upcoming season in the spring; Robbie Brown served as interim head coach in 2019 after Jon Sherman left the program earlier that year.

“I don’t see any challenges being the interim,” Josh Deese said. “We’re going to work and we’re going to make it so at the end of the season it’s going to be hard for them not to give this job to me. I’m going to make it that hard, and we’re going to do everything we can to get this job permanently.”

Purnell Swett was 3-7 last season, which was the Rams’ most wins since 2018. The program has not had a winning season since 2010.

Deese will be the third new head coach in Robeson County this fall, joining Lumberton’s Dennis McFatten and Fairmont’s Jeremy Carthen.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.