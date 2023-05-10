PEMBROKE — To say it’s been a good year for girls athletics at South Robeson Intermediate School would be an understatement.

Each season has ended with the Mustangs earning a county championship trophy. In the fall, it was volleyball; basketball followed in the winter.

And, after an 8-3 win over Pembroke Tuesday, South Robeson’s team can claim the Robeson County middle school softball championship as well.

“I’m especially proud of these eighth-grade girls,” South Robeson coach Cam Badgett said. “They deserved everything they’ve gotten this year. Some of these girls, this is their third title this year. They’ve won volleyball, basketball and softball. We came over here with a mission, we played to the best of our ability and we’re proud of the outcome.”

South Robeson’s three championships marks the first time in recent history the same school has won the county championship in volleyball, girls basketball and softball.

“It means a lot,” said Cecelia Chavis, one of the athletes to be a part of all three championship teams. “I wanted to do it for my eighth-graders and bring home another one for my school.”

Chavis starred for the Mustangs (11-2) in the championship, both in the circle and at the plate. She pitched the complete game, with 14 strikeouts and just three hits allowed, and also had two hits and an RBI offensively.

“It just felt good, because I told myself before I got here I didn’t want to do it for me, I wanted to do it for the girls on my team, because I knew they were really depending on me,” Chavis said.

“She pitched the game of her life,” Badgett said. “She played a complete game, she held them down, she held down a great team over there and I’m super proud of the way she threw the ball today. She executed every pitch that we called.”

South Robeson took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning; Pembroke (11-2) never got closer than a three-run deficit the rest of the way. The Warriors scored single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings; the Mustangs added two runs in both the fifth and seventh to pad their lead.

“Last time we played these guys we had extremely slow start,” Badgett said. “Our philosophy coming into this game was we were going to be aggressive, we were going to try to jump them from the start, and it worked out for us.”

Jerrian Taylor had two hits, with a triple and two RBIs, for South Robeson; M.J. Cummings had a hit with an RBI, Alyssa Lambert doubled and had an RBI and Maddy Locklear had a hit.

Ciale Peete had a home run and an RBI for Pembroke, and Angel Chavis and Sonota Oxendine also had hits. Kamryn Locklear struck out 11 batters pitching for the Warriors.

Pembroke won the regular-season county championship before its runner-up tournament finish.

“From the first game, the season’s been great; we lost the first game and then we changed the whole season around and we never lost another game,” Pembroke coach April Locklear said. “We met them in the regular season at their place and we beat them. We expected them to give us a game today, but it was a great game.”

