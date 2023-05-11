GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Page carded a six-over-par in the final two rounds of action at the NCAA South Super Regional as the UNC Pembroke golf team concluded their season finishing 12th on Wednesday at the Chattahoochee Golf Club.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Page logged a three-round total of 19-over-par 235 to finish in a tie for 41st place on the individual leaderboard. Page finished 18 strokes off of Ana Maria Jimenez Rios of Tampa, who was crowned as the individual champion. Amanda Hamrin (24 over par) finished in a two-way tie for 52nd place, while Samantha DeBusk (30 over) completed the tournament in a two-way tie for 62nd place. Toni Blackwell (32 over) registered a six-over-par 80 in the second round for her best performance of the tournament to finish in 64th place to complete the scoring for the Black & Gold, while Elizabeth Ritchie (35 over) placed 66th on Wednesday.

The top five teams advance to the NCAA National Championship set to begin on May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Mo.

Lynn won the team competition at 26 over par, 12 strokes ahead of second-place Anderson. Nova Southeastern, Tampa and Limestone also advanced to nationals.

The Black & Gold finished the season winning two tournaments and placing top-10 on eight different occasions.