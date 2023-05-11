ST. PAULS — This spring’s soccer season has been anything but easy for Red Springs. But when it ended, the Red Devils took the sweet taste of victory into the offseason.

After a 2-1 win over St. Pauls at home on Tuesday, the Red Devils beat the Bulldogs for a second straight night with a 2-0 decision Wednesday in St. Pauls.

“It definitely helps us to end the season on a good note,” Red Springs coach Andrew Hughes said. “Throughout the season we’ve had some things that happened, injuries, schedule conflicts, that kind of messed everything up. We were close in a lot of games, but just couldn’t take it home, but to end the season with two big wins is good for next year.”

Red Springs (3-13, 2-8 Southeastern Athletic Conference) officially had just one victory before this week — and that was a forfeit win over West Columbus, not one earned on the field.

“The beginning of the season, it was really rough,” Red Springs senior Jennifer Mendez said. “We had ups and downs; there were times we lost games, and then there were times where we didn’t really do much. But winning these two conference games, I feel like it really ended off the season well, and I really hope for the incoming seniors to keep their head up and keep on moving forward.”

Genesis Morales opened the scoring for Red Springs with 3:43 left in the first half.

“All I was really thinking about was we have to win this game for our seniors, and I was really like, I have to score this, and when I did it felt really good,” Morales said.

Coming out of halftime, it didn’t take long for the Red Devils to increase their lead; Mendez scored on a free kick with 37:04 to go to go up 2-0.

“Whenever I had the chance to kick that free kick, a lot was in mind; I was like, I’m going to let my teammates down,” Mendez said. “But I was like, just keep your head up. I shot the shot, and I made it.”

“The past two years no one’s worked harder than Jennifer,” Hughes said. “She’s the center of our team, the heart of our team, and to see her go out with a goal — and really, all the seniors played well; to see them do that is definitely a good thing.”

St. Pauls (5-12, 1-9 Southeastern) had several goal-scoring opportunities throughout the game, but struggled to cash in.

“It’s the same thing as yesterday; I feel like Red Springs, they played more as a unit,” St. Pauls coach Saul Lopez said. “With them, they have one thing in mind and they’re going to go for it. … In our part, I feel like we need to do more attacking. … We had some shots on goal, but we just didn’t make them count. (We need to) think with your head instead of thinking with your foot.”

Morales and Mendez also had goals in Red Springs’ 2-1 home win over St. Pauls on Tuesday; Thanya Garcia had the goal in that game for St. Pauls.

Wednesday’s game marked the end of the season for both teams, with each well outside the projected state playoff field. St. Pauls completed Lopez’ first season as head coach.

“I’ve learned a lot with this crew right here,” Lopez said. “It was a good season; this season was better than last year, because last year we only had two wins. … Losing six seniors is not a good thing, but we have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores.”

Red Springs also touted improvement this season, just two years removed from being unable to field a team due to a lack of participation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was definitely an improvement from last year,” Hughes said. “We were in a lot more games this year, and we’ve got a lot more talent across the board; we’ve just got to put it together and get some wins out of it.”

While the underclassmen of Red Springs look to build off the strong finish, the Red Devils’ seniors have a memory to take with them as they leave their high school playing career behind.

“It really means a lot winning these two last games, especially with my teammates that have been there with me since day one,” Mendez said. “I really hope that people will just look up and not keep their heads down. But I hope we left something for everybody on this team, and I hope they just keep moving forward.”

