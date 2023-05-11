LUMBERTON — From several individual records set, to the winningest single season in program history, the Lumberton softball team has made plenty of history this spring.

They’ll look for their biggest “first” yet on Friday.

Lumberton will host Wakefield at 7 p.m. in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs as the Pirates look to advance to the third round for the first time in program history.

Sixth-seeded Lumberton (23-4) set the program’s single-season wins record with Tuesday’s first-round victory over Gray’s Creek. Tiara Stueck has set a program single-season record with 54 RBIs and has tied the program record with 10 home runs; Aniya Merritt has set new records with 38 runs and 34 stolen bases.

“This year’s been special, being able to set a lot of single-season records and stuff like that, not only individually but team-wise,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “I’ll take 23 wins any season … but we we’ve never been out of the second round. We want to win; that’s our goal now, is to win (Friday) night and get out of the second round, and then of course our next goal is going to be to win in the third round. We’re just taking them one at a time right now.”

Lumberton has lost in the second round of the state playoffs five times in the last 10 years, in 2013 and each year from 2016-19; the Pirates also lost in the first round in 2015 and 2022.

They’ll face 11th-seeded Wakefield (18-4), who beat No. 22 Corinth Holders 7-4 in the first round Tuesday. The Wolverines finished second in the Northern Athletic Conference behind Wake Forest.

After not winning a conference game in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Wakefield reached the first round of the state playoffs in 2021 and the second round last year. The Wolverines are seeking their first third-round appearance since 2016.

“It should be a really good game,” Register said. “We’ve got to come out and play in all three aspects; we’ve got to pitch well, we’ve got to hit well, we’ve got to field well. By the time you get to the second round, all the teams are good, so you’re going to have to play; they’ve got to travel to us, and that gives us a little bit of an advantage, hopefully. But I think if we come out and play, and get off to a fast start, that’s going to take a lot of the butterflies out as well.”

Wakefield averages 7.8 runs per game, led by junior Brooke Masingale (.485 average, seven home runs, 24 RBIs, 22 runs), freshman Kensley Harrison (.478, three home runs, 23 RBIs, 23 runs, 13 steals), sophomore Brianna Riehle (.333, four home runs, 17 RBIs, 20 runs) and junior Dayna Bland (.317, two home runs, 17 RBIs, 10 runs).

“We’ve been playing really good defense, and we’ve been getting really good pitching, so we need to keep that formula going,” Register said. “If we can make the routine plays, great plays will happen. That’s what we always preach: make the routine plays, throw strikes and do some situational hitting.”

Bland (13-4, 1.24 ERA, 167 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings) is also the primary pitcher for the Wolverines, ranking among the best the Pirates have seen all season.

“We’ve been tested throughout the year, seen some good pitching, so that should help us,” Register said. “Our conference is a pretty tough conference and we’ve played some teams out of conference that were pretty good, so we’ve seen some good pitching. So I think we’ll, hopefully we’ll be able to answer the call tomorrow with our bats and keep them going.”

The Lumberton-Wakefield winner will face the winner of No. 3 Laney and No. 14 Garner in the third round Tuesday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.