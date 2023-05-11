FAIRMONT — After entering his senior football season as a college prospect, Fairmont’s Chris Stevenson broke his leg just one week into the season — and wasn’t sure he’d get that next-level opportunity.

But Stevenson did get that chance, signing Friday with Louisburg College, a junior college in the Raleigh area.

“Louisburg, it gives me an opportunity at my injury to really play at the next level, rehab, and then be able to transfer and go to a higher level,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson had 25 receptions for 238 yards and one touchdown as a wide receiver, and 28 tackles with five tackles for loss and one interception as a defensive back, in his junior season for the Golden Tornadoes. But the abrupt end to his senior season before the leaves began to change last fall also put pause on the recruiting process.

“I really thought I was done,” Stevenson said. “The schools I was talking to, they were no longer speaking to me. Louisburg came out of, really out of nowhere, because I had never heard of Louisburg, but they gave me an opportunity to showcase my talents at the next level.”

“(They’re getting a) versatile athlete, hard worker, high IQ kid. A lot of leadership ability,” Fairmont assistant coach Eric Gould said. “A really confident player. He’s going to be able to come in and once he gets the feel and groove of everything he’s going to be able to make an impact; I think he’s going to get a lot of opportunities for people to see him.”

Stevenson chose Louisburg over offers from NCAA Division-III programs at N.C. Wesleyan and Wooster College in Ohio, and an NAIA offer from St. Andrews.

“He had that injury and that kind of set some things back, but I always try to tell the kids, what God’s got for you’s going to be for you,” Gould said. “That’s just another example; he stayed the course, he kept believing. The whole rehab process was kind of difficult at times, but just trying to keep him positive and everything, and he ended up getting a chance. A lot of times the only thing a kid needs is a chance, an opportunity, so I think he’s going to pan out really well.”

Playing at the junior-college level will give Stevenson the chance to transfer to a four-year school after completing his two years with the Hurricanes.

“They’re really sending guys to bigger Division-I (schools), with any circumstances, so I feel like with my ability and my talent, I would be in line with one of those guys,” Stevenson said. “I’ve been playing football since I was 7, so playing football 11 years, this is really just a dream come true.”

