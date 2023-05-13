McKINNEY, Texas — William McGirt has played 107 competitive rounds on the PGA Tour since his 2020 return from hip injuries. None of them were as good as Friday.

The Fairmont native shot a 6-under-par 65 in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, being played near Dallas, and is currently tied for 33rd with a 6-under overall score through two rounds of the four-day tournament, eight strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

The round of 65 was McGirt’s best on the PGA Tour since he also shot 65 in the Barbasol Championship on July 21, 2018. The round was also tied for the fourth-best round in the field on Friday.

McGirt’s hot round featured a front-nine score of 6-under-par 30, with birdies on holes No. 1, 3, 5 and 7 and an eagle at the par-5 ninth hole. McGirt made birdie putts from 15, 15 and nine feet for the first three birdies and knocked his tee shot to two feet, eight inches at the par-3 seventh before converting; he then made a 53-foot eagle putt to finish the front nine.

McGirt made one bogey, at the 11th, and seven pars in the first eight holes of his back nine; he laid up on the par-5 18th before hitting his approach to 2 feet, 3 inches and making the birdie putt.

In Thursday’s first round, McGirt shot an even-par 71 with three birdies and three bogeys; he entered play Friday tied for 104th, needing to make a move to get inside the top 65 to make the cut. He ultimately made the cut by three strokes.

McGirt led the field in strokes-gained putting on Friday, gaining 4.659 strokes on the field in the second round; he is eighth in the field in strokes-gained putting for the full tournament.

In Saturday’s third round, McGirt will be in the first group to start on the 10th hole at 10:05 a.m. ET, paired with Roger Sloan and Augusto Núñez.

Scheffler, the world No. 2 and a Dallas-area native, sits at 14 under par and leads by one stroke over Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes, with Si Woo Kim in fourth at 11 under. S.Y. Noh, who shot an 11-under 60 on Thursday, fell to a tie for 14th with a Friday 74.