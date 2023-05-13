Lumberton can’t capitalize, falls to Wakefield in 2nd round

Lumberton’s Kaleigh Martin, center, throws a pitch as Emma Jones, right, and Alona Hanna, left, prepares to field their positions during Friday’s second-round state playoff game against Wakefield at Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Emma Jones, left, reacts after being hit by a pitch during Friday’s second-round state playoff game against Wakefield at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — From the early innings Friday, as Lumberton battled Wakefield in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state softball playoffs, the game took on a “first to score wins” feel — but neither team put a run on the board for four innings.

Then, with one swift swing, Wakefield took the lead with a solo home run, leading to a three-run fifth — and the first team to score did win, as the Wolverines defeated the Pirates 3-0.

“When you get in the playoffs like this, and playing a good team, little things can add up to big things,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “We made a few mistakes, but I really felt like I thought whoever scored first, drew first blood, had a better chance to win this game. We had chances early and didn’t execute some things, and then the girl, she blasted one, that home run was a shot.”

Dayna Bland, who was also the winning pitcher for 11th-seeded Wakefield (19-4), blasted the go-ahead home run well beyond the left-field fence to lead off the fifth inning.

As the inning continued, after a one-out walk the Pirates committed an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt; then, with two outs, Brianna Riehle doubled to left to drive home Kiersten Cox and Ariah Davis for a 3-0 Wakefield lead.

“The pitch was outside (on the home run); she hit a good pitch,” Register said. “That happens; Kaleigh (Martin) was dialed in, struck out the first eight batters of the game. Kaleigh was throwing a good game. We had a couple balls we should have made plays on but we didn’t, and gave them some momentum, and then they capitalized when we didn’t capitalize earlier.”

Wakefield’s Bland threw a two-hitter and struck out 13 Lumberton batters with two walks — but the Pirates still had run-scoring opportunities they didn’t take advantage of.

In the second inning, after Alona Hanna doubled and Emma Jones was hit by a pitch, a baserunning error and two strikeouts ended the Pirates’ threat.

The other best chance for sixth-seeded Lumberton (23-5) came in the sixth, after an infield error put Jaelyn Hammond aboard and Aniya Merritt reached on an infield single. But two strikeouts and a popout got Bland out of the jam.

“She was dialed in tonight, she was throwing pretty good; she’s probably one of the top two pitchers we’ve faced this year,” Register said. “She was throwing, and we didn’t put the ball in play and didn’t put any pressure on them.”

Martin struck out the first eight batters of the game for the Pirates before Davis got the Wolverines’ first hit of the game in the third. Martin allowed one earned run on three hits, with two walks and 10 strikeouts, for the Pirates; reliever Halona Sampson retired all seven batters she faced with four strikeouts. Wakefield never strongly threatened to score outside of the fifth inning.

Riehle, Bland and Davis had hits for Wakefield; Merritt and Hanna had Lumberton’s two hits.

Wakefield advanced to the third round for the first time since 2016; the Wolverines will host Garner on Tuesday after the 14th-seeded Trojans upset No. 3 Laney 4-2 on Friday.

Lumberton, which was seeking its first third-round appearance in program history, was eliminated in the second round for the sixth time since 2013.

“I’d much rather be playing in the second round; as many times as we have, I think that speaks volumes for our program,” Register said.

And that Pirates program will return the majority of this year’s team next season; they’ll look to build on winning a share of the United-8 regular-season championship and winning a program-record 23 games, while also setting several individual single-season records this season.

“We played in a lot of championships, and we came up a little short on them,” Register said, referring to losses in the Robeson County Slugfest and United-8 Tournament championship games. “But that’s just something that the girls that are coming back are going to have to work on, and we’re going to have to break through that wall. … We’ve got a lot of work to do — but we’ve got a lot to work with.”

