Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Lonail Locklear and Bob Antone were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 64, winning by one stroke over runners-up Kirk Hamilton and Roy Williamson.

Nick Verdi and Charles Blackmon won the first flight with a 73, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear.

Closest to the pin winners were Larry Piland, Lonail Locklear and Bucky Beasley.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Due to a lack of teams to have signed up for the Two-Person Championship, Fairmont Golf Club has decided to cancel the event. The tournament was to be played May 20-21.

Tim Moore and Rick Rogers were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout, with a one-stroke victory over Kirk Hamilton and Al Almond. The second flight was won by Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson with James Howard Locklear and Jerry Long taking second place. Atlas Warwick, Gene Harrison and Al Almond, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Thursday Evening Scramble will be played this Thursday, May 18 with a 6pm shot gun start. This is a four person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $25.00 for Members and $30.00 for Non-Members. Cost includes all golf fees, a meal after play, and prizes. Please reserve your team by Wednesday afternoon. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mike Chuchacz with a 70, James Thompson 71, Mitch Grier, Butch Lennon 73, Robert Clyburn 75, Bert Thomas 75, Joe Marks 76, Eddie Williams 76, James Barron 77, Tommy Davis 77, Ricky Lewis 77, James Cox 77, Barry Leonard 78, Danny Glasscock 78, Randy Williamson 78 and Vince Powers 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]