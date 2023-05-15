PEMBROKE — Matchups are set for the Robeson County middle school boys and girls soccer championships, which will be played Tuesday at Pembroke Middle School.

The boys game will be played between Pembroke Middle and Lumberton Jr. High; it will start at 5:15 p.m. The girls game, between Pembroke and Southeastern Academy, will start at 4 p.m.

The Pembroke boys, who are the top seed in the tournament, won a semifinal match over Red Springs on Thursday to advance; Lumberton Junior defeated St. Pauls in the semfinals. LJHS won the championship last year, which was the first year of middle school soccer in Robeson County.

Pembroke’s girls, also the top seed, also beat Red Springs in a semifinal. Second-seeded Prospect, who beat Pembroke for the title last year, was upset by No. 3 Southeastern Academy in the semifinals.