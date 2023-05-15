PEMBROKE — It was business as usual for the 29th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team on Sunday evening when the Braves earned one of four at-large berths into this weekend’s two-bracket NCAA Southeast Regional. It is the third-straight postseason appearance for the Black & Gold, and the fifth time in the last six full seasons that it has earned a spot in the 56-team field.

UNCP (38-15) will occupy the No. 7 seed in the four-team Newberry-hosted double-elimination tournament which begins Thursday and continues through Saturday. The Braves will battle the second-seeded and host Wolves (41-13) in Thursday’s opening round, with the winner of that contest advancing to play the victor of the contest between third-seeded Belmont Abbey (38-16) and sixth-seeded Columbus State (36-15).

Defending national champion and and top-ranked North Greenville (44-8) will host the other side of the bracket with a three-team tournament in Tigerville, S.C. The Conference Carolinas regular season champions will dive into action on Thursday evening against the winner of the early contest between fourth-seeded Mount Olive (36-15) and fifth-seeded Georgia Southwestern (34-17).

The winner of each of the two brackets will lock horns in the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional round, May 26-27, for the right to advance to the NCAA Division II World Series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary.

Thursday’s matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the Braves and Newberry.

Ticket information and game times for the 2023 NCAA Southeast Regional will be announced on Monday.