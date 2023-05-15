McKINNEY, Texas — After shooting his best PGA Tour round in five years with a 65 on Friday, Fairmont native William McGirt was unable to maintain the momentum through the weekend at the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

With the field collectively going low, McGirt shot even-par 71 on Saturday, dropping about 30 spots on the leaderboard, and shot a 4-under 67 on Sunday, which changed his tournament position only marginally. McGirt finished tied for 64th with a 10-under-par total.

McGirt’s Saturday round included two birdies and two bogeys, all within the first seven holes; he finished with 11 consecutive pars. Sunday, starting on the 10th hole, McGirt made one birdie and one bogey in an even-par 35 on the back nine before finishing the tournament with a 4-under-par 32 on the front nine; this included five birdies, including each of his last three holes.

McGirt improved three spots to 193rd in the FedExCup standings. He is not in the field for this week’s PGA Championship.

Jason Day, a former world No. 1, earned his first win in five years, finishing at 23 under par; Si Woo Kim and Austin Eckroat finished tied for second at 22 under, with C.T. Pan fourth at 21 under and world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler among a group tied for fifth.