Red Springs’ Elora Oxendine, center left, signs to run college track at Methodist in a ceremony Wednesday in Red Springs. Oxendine is pictured with her family.

RED SPRINGS — Two Red Springs senior athletes each signed to play college sports close to home during a ceremony Wednesday at Red Springs.

Sydney Bell signed to play basketball at Fayetteville Tech Community College, while Elora Oxendine signed to run track and field at Methodist University.

Bell will join the FTCC program, which competes at the junior-college level.

“Just watching their team chemistry on the court, and the coach, she’s really great, and how small it is; I like small, community-type stuff. … It’s close to home; I’m moving in with my sister in Fayetteville.”

Bell, who also played volleyball and softball for the Red Devils, averaged 10.0 points per game as the Red Devils’ point guard in her senior season, earning an All-County selection for the second time.

“Sydney is a great basketball player,” Red Springs girls basketball coach Tenisha McArthur said. “She’s very dedicated to the game of basketball, and she’s very coachable. She works very hard, on and off the court. She’s going to be a great asset to Fayetteville Tech, and I look forward to seeing them play in the upcoming season.”

Bell also had offers from Methodist and Virginia Wesleyan. She began and ended her high-school career with Red Springs, transferring to Dillon Christian School in the middle years.

“It’s a big dream come true,” Bell said. “I’ve always, since I was a little girl, said I would play in college, and I made my dream come true. … I just feel like coming back here made things a whole lot easier, a whole lot better, to make it to the next level.”

McArthur, who is competing her first school year as the Red Devils’ girls basketball coach, hopes Bell’s signing can help the program to produce more college players in the future.

“It’s very big,” McArthur said. “It’s an honor to have somebody sign in my first year as a head coach, and I look forward to having other girls sign their National Letter of Intent to play college ball.”

Oxendine’s opportunity at Methodist comes at a school she “never even wanted to go” to, but applied to because a friend was going there. She was accepted, and the track coach reached out to Oxendine to gauge her interest in running for the Monarchs.

“Once I saw the facilities, I really liked the school, and the dorms and everything,” Oxendine said. “I always thought I’d play basketball in college, but now it’s track.”

Oxendine finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles and 15th in the long jump at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A Mideast Regional last week.

“Elora has come a hard way; she is a hard worker, she just needs to get out of her own way and she’ll be fine,” Red Springs track coach Carthenia Brown said.

Methodist was the only offer for Oxendine, who has also played basketball and volleyball for the Red Devils, along with one season of softball; staying close to home collegiately, she plans to come back and watch the games of her younger high-school teammates.

“It’s a plus (being close),” Oxendine said. “I can come back and watch all my underclassmen grow in their sports, because I’m going to come back and support them in anything.”

In a sport that doesn’t get as much attention as some others, Brown hopes Oxendine’s

“It shows these other kids there’s more to sports than football, basketball and baseball,” Brown said. “This is probably one of the easiest sports to get a scholarship in, in my opinion.”

