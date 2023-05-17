LUMBERTON — After being a key piece of the defensive back line in the Lumberton soccer team’s back-to-back conference-championship seasons, Luis Martinez got to celebrate a next-level opportunity Wednesday.

The Pirates senior signed with Carolina University, a relatively new and up-and-coming program competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association; the school is located in Winston-Salem.

“I just like the environment that they had. I like how they keep their student-athletes in check; every single week, they check your grades, and you have to stay on top of your grades, and that’s something my parents value,” Martinez said. “And I just like that they look like a family; I’ve been playing with my friends all my life, and I wanted something that felt like that too.”

Martinez has sought this kind of an opportunity throughout his high-school career with the Pirates.

“Ever since my freshman year, I’ve dreamed about this,” Martinez said. “In my freshman season, I told myself I wanted to play college soccer, and now today I’ve made that dream come true. … I just want to say thank you to my teammates, my coaches, and all my family for the support over the last four years,”

The Bruins program was 13-3-1 last fall and reached the second round of the NCCAA National Championship Tournament.

Martinez also had an offer from Warren Wilson.

“(Carolina is getting) a hard worker, a great teammate, a guy with a lot of upside as a soccer player,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “He can potentially go there and contribute in due time. I’m excited for him; it’s a great opportunity and I’m very proud of him.”

Martinez was part of a senior core for the Pirates that has won consecutive United-8 Conference championships, advancing to the second round of the state playoffs both years.

“It’s another testament to that (success), and he’s been a special player and a vital part of what we’ve done the last two seasons as a varsity player,” Simmons said. “I hate to lose him; it’s tough shoes to fill, but we’ll give it a good try.”

