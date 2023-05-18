PEMBROKE — Robeson County All-Star baseball and softball games will be held next Wednesday at Purnell Swett, honoring the best local players in both sports. This is the first time all-star games have been held in baseball and softball.

The softball game will begin at 6 p.m. and the baseball game at 7:30 p.m.

The Public Schools of Robeson County and Robeson County Parks and Recreation are organizing the event. Senior baseball and softball players were the first to be invited, and other top underclassmen players will be added to fill out the rosters.

Admission will be $5; proceeds will benefit the Robeson County Special Olympics and Robeson County Parks and Recreation’s mentoring program.

Both games will see a Purnell Swett/St. Pauls team facing a Fairmont/Lumberton/Red Springs team. The baseball teams will be coached by Purnell Swett’s Jeff Lamb and Fairmont’s Kelly Chavis, and the softball teams will be coached by Purnell Swett’s William Deese and Lumberton’s Mackie Register.