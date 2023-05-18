PEMBROKE — The postseason honors continued to trickle in for the 26th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team on Thursday when redshirt senior Christian Jayne was lauded with postseason all-region accolades by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

The announcement marked the 15th time in the last 16 full seasons that the Braves have raked in at least one all-region honor, including each of the last six full seasons. It is the first career all-region laurel for the Fayetteville native and Terry Sanford High School product.

An everyday starter in center field for the Black & Gold, Jayne has compiled a team-best .383 (80-for-209) batting average in 51 starts this season to go along with 29 extra-base hits (5 HR) and team-highs in both RBI (53) and runs scored (72). He has also drawn 37 walks and stolen 40 bases, while also logging a .490 on-base percentage and a .579 slugging percentage. His 24 multiple-hit games, including a 5-for-6 hitting line at UVA Wise earlier this season, is also a team-best. Jayne has also registered 15 multiple-RBI outings, and has scored multiple runs in 25 contests.

The seventh-seeded Braves (38-15) will dive into NCAA postseason action Thursday when they battle second-seeded and 9th-ranked Newberry (41-13) in the opening round of the NCAA Southeast Regional. After weather delays, as of publication time first pitch is slated for 9 p.m. at Newberry’s Smith Road Complex.