NEWBERRY, S.C. — Second-seeded and 8th-ranked Newberry rallied for multiple runs in three different frames, including a momentum-swinging 5-run fourth inning, to turn back the seventh-seeded and 26th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team, 12-3, in the NCAA Southeast Regional opener for both teams on Thursday evening/Friday morning at Smith Road Complex in central South Carolina.

The setback moves the Braves (38-16) into an elimination game on Friday afternoon against the loser of Friday’s high noon contest between third-seeded Belmont Abbey and sixth-seeded Columbus State. Thursday’s setback to the Wolves (42-13), which was originally slated for a 3:30 p.m. start, commenced minutes after the 9 o’clock hour, with the final out not being recorded until 12:09 a.m.

Newberry sent 10 batters to the plate in a four-hit, fivee-run frame that gave it the lead for good. Donovan Ford gave the hosts their first baserunner of the contest via a leadoff triple, and the Wolves took the lead for good two batters later on a RBI triple from Braylin Marine.

Michael Kocen, Christian Jayne and Spencer Faulkner each had two hits for UNCP, with Jayne scoring a run; Carlos Amezquita had a hit and a run. Jonathon Jacobs (8-4) took the loss.

Rhett Jolly had two hits and four RBIs for the Wolves, Braylin Marine had two hits, an RBI and two runs, Donovan Ford had two hits and a run and Jonathan Velez had a hit and three runs. Bennett Roemer (9-0) earned the win.

The Braves will take the field again on Friday at 3:30 p.m. against the loser of Friday’s high-noon contest between third-seeded Belmont Abbey and sixth-seeded Columbus State.