Braves athletics fundraiser to be held June 6

PEMBROKE — Coastal getaways to both beach and mountain destinations, an all-inclusive fishing trip with athletics director Dick Christy and a multiple-course dinner at the chancellor’s residence are among a handful of items that will be made available as part of the live auction that will highlight the UNC Pembroke’s athletics department’s 10th Annual Cash Bash on June 6 at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Several team packages, UNCP branded apparel and gameday experiences will be showcased as part of the event’s silent auction. That list also includes memorabilia autographed by UNC Pembroke alum and current University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson, as well as a jersey autographed by former UNCP baseball standout and 2-time Bassmaster Classic champion Hank Cherry.

Other notable items to be auctioned include: an inshore/nearshore fishing trip with UNCP Athletic Director Dick Christy; a weekend getaway to Myrtle Beach; a basketball signed by Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari; Duke gameday packages; Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra tickets; a ladies luncheon for 10 at the Historic Taylor House in Lumberton; a UNCP-branded table; a week-long stay in Marathon, Florida; and a three-day stay in a luxury mountain/river house.

Tickets have already gone on sale for Cash Bash: A Championship Legacy on June 6 at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The event is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and is presented by Scotland Health Care Systems. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting UNCP.edu/CashBash.

Tables for the event can be purchased for $1,000 and features priority seating for eight, dinner with a coach or student-athletes, video board signage, individual or business listing and a raffle entry for each guest. Individual tickets can be purchased for $125. The event will feature entertainment, live and silent auctions and a catered meal with an open bar.

For more information, or to purchase a table, contact Tyler Johnson, the Executive Director of the Braves Club, at (910) 521-6597 or by email at [email protected] Individuals or businesses wishing to sponsor the event can obtain that information from Johnson as well.

Cash Bash: A Championship Legacy is slated to recognize the accomplishments of three former student-athletes and one legendary athletics director/coach as part of the program. Dr. Barbara Green McWhite, the women’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer, is scheduled to attend, as is 2-time all-American golfer Meghan (Moore) Mitchell and Mike Williams who earned the wrestling program’s first national championship in 2012.

Legendary men’s basketball coach Lacey Gane, who also served as the men’s golf head coach amid his 19-year stint as athletics director, will be honored at the event as well.

The Cash Bash is one of the department’s premier fundraising events that benefits the Braves Club scholarship fund. Proceeds from the event support all 16 varsity athletics programs, as well as nearly 400 student-athletes.

“The Cash Bash has become a signature event for our programs and is something that we hope will springboard our fundraising events into the future,” said UNCP director of athletics Dick Christy. “It is a great chance for current and prospective donors to get involved, have fun and meet some of our coaches, staff and student-athletes.”