LUMBERTON — Lumberton senior wrestler Tristan Rodriguez will get an opportunity to continue his career at the collegiate level next year. He’ll be doing so halfway across the country.

Rodriguez signed Friday with Friends University, located in Wichita, Kansas.

“It’s a small school and I didn’t want anything too big,” Rodriguez said. “It’s got a good mathematics program from what I’ve read, so that’s why I chose Friends University.”

Friends competes in the NAIA and just completed its first season as a wrestling program. Former Lumberton wrestling assistant coach Aaron Johnson, who also previously coached at South Robeson, is an assistant coach at Friends.

Rodriguez was part of a Pirates wrestling core that reached the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual-team state playoffs in February; individually, Rodriguez reached the 4A Mideast Regional and won three matches before he was eliminated in the consolation semifinals.

“(He’s got) a lot of experience in wrestling; he’s been wrestling his whole life,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “He’s an academic; the guy’s striving to a future in the fields of science, wants to go into the military medical field, so they’re getting a kid, a dedicated student, that’s going to also be an athlete for them. I think the consistency of him doing this for so many years and doing so well in school, he’ll be a guy that can stay in the program, work through the program, develop and come out a different athlete than he comes in.”

Rodriguez had several other offers, including one from St. Andrews, but ultimately chose the 1,300-mile trip to Wichita.

“North Carolina is fun, but I want to expand my horizons, go somewhere different, learn different cultures in a different part of the United States,” Rodriguez said. “The West seems pretty fun.”

This marks the sixth straight year that a Lumberton wrestler has signed to compete at the college level.

“That’s a good tradition; I’m all about consistency and having traditions and being positive,” Bell said. “To have someone go to the next level every single year, and have that opportunity to not only go to college but have wrestling be part of that college experience, I think that means something about the sport and what we’re doing as a program.”