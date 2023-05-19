Robeson field athletes seek high finishes at NCHSAA Championships

GREENSBORO — As the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state track and field championships take place on Saturday, a lot of the attention will be on the track events.

But perhaps the best chance for a high finish by a Robeson County athlete will come in the field events at North Carolina A&T’s Truist Stadium.

All three of the individual regional champions representing Robeson County schools last week came in field events — the long jump, the discus and the shot put.

St. Pauls junior Hope Morgan won the regional championship in the long jump with a jump of 18 feet, 4.50 inches and is the highest seed entering the state meet.

“It felt great (to win),” Morgan said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Morgan will also compete in the high jump after a fourth-place finish at regionals. While that regional finish often wouldn’t suggest a potential medal contender, Morgan is also the fourth seed in the event at states.

“I like to jump, and then cheerleading also helps too because you have to jump there,” Morgan said. “Hopefully I can come home with a ring and a medal. That’s my goal. I’m trying to get first in both events.”

Morgan says the experience of competing at states last year, finishing 10th in the high jump, and says that experience will help as she returns Saturday.

“It just lets me know and see how far girls are jumping and what I’ve got to do,” Morgan said.

Red Springs sophomore Monica Washington will also compete in two events on Saturday; Washington won at regionals in the discus at 89-11.00, and also finished third in the shot put at 31-07.00.

“I just went in the circle and it’s like everything Coach (Carthenia) Brown told me clicked in one moment, and by the time I knew it the disc was all the way out there and I was right here,” Washington said.

“I’m very hard on her; I’ve been hard on her the last two years,” Brown said. “Maybe it finally clicked, I don’t know. But that throw looked easy to her.”

Washington is the 13th seed in the discus and the 15th seed in the shot put. She finished 13th in the shot put at last year’s state championships.

“Monica is a hard worker, and her height plays a huge role in this,” Brown said. “I think she can come in the top 10 in both events; I’m hoping the top eight, so she can make it to the finals. If she throws the way she throws in practice.”

Washington won’t be the only Robeson competitor in the shot put, alongside Fairmont senior Zandra Upson, who won the regional at 32-11.00.

“I was really nervous. I thought I wasn’t going to go to states, but I pushed through it and got to states,” Upson said. “It was good. It takes practice, and I worked hard for it.”

Upson will be the 12th seed in the event at states.

“She has good height for a female for shot put, and she’s been working on strength,” Fairmont coach Edward Squires said. “Her strength and her height make her good, and her determination; she’s more focused than she was last year, so that makes her better.”

On the track, Fairmont’s boys 4×100 relay team of senior Donovan Brown, juniors Travelius Leach and Emanuel Oxendine and sophomore Jamir Jones won the regional in 43.36 seconds.

“I told my guys, we came in with a slower time, because we ran faster than what they had us seeded, so I said we’ve got a chance to win this today,” Fairmont coach Edward Squires said. “We pulled it off. … About 10 minutes before the race I said ‘make sure you work on and do what we’ve been practicing.’”

The Golden Tornadoes have the third-fastest seed time in the first heat, which includes the ninth- to 16th-fastest seed times in the event. The top eight relay teams will run the second heat.

“The goal for me this Saturday is to win the heat; I know we probably won’t win overall,” Squires said. “We’re in the first heat, and in that first heat we’re one of the fastest in that heat, so my goal this year is to win that heat and then we’ll work on next year as a goal.”

Leach, a first-year runner, also qualified for states individually in the 100-meter dash after a fourth-place run at regionals. The 100-meters will have a preliminary round on Saturday morning with equally-seeded heats; Leach is the eighth seed in the second heat, with the top two in each heat plus the next four fastest times advancing to the event final later Saturday.

“Coach Squires has been working on me a lot lately about my block starts and drive phase and all that,” Leach said. “I’ve been listening to him.”

Fairmont’s Kiara Campbell will also participate in two events at states on Saturday, the 100-meters and 200-meters, after finishing third at regionals in both.

Campbell is the sixth-seeded runner in her heat in the 100-meters, which has two equally-seeded heats; in the 200-meters, with the top eight runners in the second heat, Campbell is in the first heat, but is the top seed in that heat. Campbell finished 12th in the 100-meters at states last year.

Both events include South Granville’s Shawnti Jackson, the top-ranked sprinter in the 2023 high-school class.

St. Pauls junior Charles Johnson will run the 400-meter dash at states after a third-place finish at regionals; he is the fifth seed in the fast heat.

Bulldogs senior Marcus Alexander also finished third at regionals in the 110-meter hurdles to advance to states; he is the eighth seed in a preliminary heat.

Two St. Pauls relay teams will also compete Saturday. The 4×400 team of Johnson, senior Antigone McCollum, sophomores Donel Thomas and Tykeem Oxendine is the second seed in the first heat of the event final.

The Bulldogs’ 4×200 team of McCollum, Oxendine, Johnson and junior Markeon Fletcher are the fifth seed in the first heat of the event final.

The 2A and 4A state championships will take place concurrently inside Truist Stadium Saturday; one local athlete will participate in the 4A meet. Lumberton’s Kyleigh Pollock advanced with a third-place regional finish in the long jump; she is the 12th seed in the event at states on Saturday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles