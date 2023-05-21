NEWBERRY, S.C. — The 26th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team plated eight runs in the eighth and ninth innings to rally all the way back from a late 9-1 deficit, but Donovan Ford’s RBI single with nobody out in the top of the 11th inning pushed eighth-ranked Newberry out in front for good as the Wolves held on to beat the Braves, 10-9, on Saturday afternoon at the NCAA Southeast Regional in central South Carolina.

The loss signaled the end of the 2023 campaign for the Braves (39-17) who concluded the season with the third-most victories in program history, while also making their third-straight NCAA postseason appearance and fifth in the last six full seasons. It was the 25th home win of the season for the Wolves (43-14) who still need to register a pair of triumphs over third-seeded Belmont Abbey to keep their season alive.

The Black & Gold will return eight position starters next season, but will be forced to bid adieu to all-region outfielder Christian Jayne. Weekend starter Branden Kunz also wrapped up his eligibility in 2023.

Newberry loaded the bases with its first three at-bats in the eighth, and stretched its lead out to eight runs, 9-1, on John Allen Forrester’s 2-run single up the middle.

The Braves sent a dozen batters to the plate in the home half of the frame and keyed a seven-run inning with five hits and a quartet of free passes. Carlos Amezquita got the scoring started with a three-run homer to left field, but the next five batters reached base safely after that, including run-scoring hits from Ethan Ott and Christian Jayne. A passed ball, coupled with a RBI single from Will Hood, put the sixth and seventh runs of the frame on the board.

Pinch-hitter Blake Hinson drew a six-pitch walk to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and moved into scoring position via a one-out groundout from the bat of Spencer Faulkner. Christian Jayne evened the game up moments later when he sent Erickson’s first offering of the at-bat through the left side of the infield.

Newberry’s Jomar Lugo doubled to lead off the top of the 11th, and Donovan Ford gave the Wolves the lead with the next at-bat when he punched a 2-and-2 offering from Chase Jernigan (3-2) into left field.

Hood finished with four hits, an RBI and a run for UNCP, Ott had three hits, a double and two RBIs, and Amezquita had two hits, including the home run, and two RBIs. Trent Harris had a hit and also pitched six innings, earning a no decision.

Lugo had three hits for Newberry, Ford had two hits, an RBI and two runs and Jonathan Velez also had two hits with an RBI. Braylin Marine had one hit and two RBIs. Gunnar Erickson (4-1) was the winning pitcher for the Wolves.