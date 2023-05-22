PEMBROKE — Only a few high-school athletes get the chance to move on and play one sport at the collegiate level.

Nyla Mitchell will play two.

The Purnell Swett senior signed Monday to Fayetteville Technical Community College, where she will play both basketball and softball for the Trojans.

“It’s very big just going to the next level and not stopping in high school,” Mitchell said. “It feels awesome to be able to play two sports … that’s a big opportunity for me.”

Mitchell knows that playing two sports while maintaining a collegiate course load will be challenging, but she’s ready to take that challenge on.

“I know it’s going to be very hard keeping my books up, for sure. Just the love about the two sports, basketball and softball; (basketball) coach Peace (Shepard Easton) is wonderful, and Coach (John) Newman, the softball coach, so just being there and maybe help improve their sports over there, and just being a big part over there.”

Easton, who as an athlete was also recruited to play multiple sports in college before ultimately focusing exclusively on basketball at N.C. State, encourages the opportunity for multi-sport athletes when possible.

“I always support kids that play multiple sports; I’m for that,” said Easton, who was present at Monday’s signing ceremony. “Her athleticism, and just seeing, witnessing that she’s so coachable, and getting that confirmed by her high-school coach solidified everything. Her work ethic is everything.”

Mitchell, the 2023 Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year in basketball, averaged 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.8 steals per game in her senior season; she was part of the Rams’ 2022 United-8 Conference championship, playoff runs to the second and third round the last two seasons, and back-to-back Robeson County Shootout championships.

“(They’re getting) a dog. She does all the dirty work,” Purnell Swett girls basketball coach Kalen Eddings said. “I know everybody things of her as a defensive player, but she does a lot of everything. She can score, she can shoot the ball. She became more of a playmaker her junior year and senior year, and defensively she’s going to take any challenge.”

The Trojans’ defensive focus was part of what made the program attractive to Mitchell.

“Coach Peace is very fun,” Mitchell said. “She’s worried about defense, and that’s my best part, so I was like, I can come contribute. And she’s losing a little bit of guards, so I was like, I can go there and be a shooter. And just the enironment at FTCC made me want to go there.”

On the diamond, Mitchell hit .500 as a senior with four home runs, 13 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 22 runs scored, while also playing strong defense at shortstop. The Rams won the United-8 and reached the third round of the state playoffs in both 2021 and 2022, and also won the Robeson County Slugfest in 2022.

“They’re getting a hard-nosed ballplayer,” Purnell Swett softball coach William Deese said. “She can do anything; she’s fast, she’s got a strong arm, she’s got a good glove, she’s got a good nose for the ball. She’ll be a star at FTCC.”

Mitchell is a three-time All-County selection in basketball; she has earned two All-County nods in softball, with the 2023 team still to be announced. She also won a conference championship in tennis last fall, teaming with Natalie Evington for the United-8 doubles title.

“You say with one sport, all the stuff you have to do, and then you add another sport with it — but she’s strong, she’s tough and she can handle it,” Deese said. “She can make that transition well becuase she’s been doing it for years anyway.”

Mitchell also had offers to play both sports at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, William Peace and Queens.

