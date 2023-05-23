South Robeson Intermediate School was honored last week as the best middle school athletic department for the 2022-23 school year. The Mustangs’ success included county championships in volleyball, girls basketball and softball. Pictured, from left, are Public Schools of Robeson County Athletic Director Glenn Patterson Sr.; head boys basketball and baseball coach Emanual Green; head football, girls basketball and softball coach Cam Badgett; head volleyball coach Breana Park; Principal Sherry Park; and Tony Chavis.