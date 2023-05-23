Lumberton’s Tiara Stueck puts the ball in play during an April 6 game against South View in Lumberton. Stueck was named United-8 Conference Player of the Year.

Purnell Swett baseball player Malachi Gales and Lumberton softball player Tiara Stueck each earned United-8 Conference Player of the Year honors when the league recently announced its All-Conference teams and postseason awards.

Gales hit .470 in his senior season for the Rams, with two home runs, 14 extra-base hits, 20 RBIs and 32 runs scored. He helped lead the Rams to a share of the United-8 Conference championship and the first round of the state playoffs.

Stueck, a junior, hit .455 for the Pirates with a program-record 54 RBIs, which is the most in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A classification. She also hit 10 home runs, which tied a program record, had 11 doubles and scored 16 runs.

Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb was also named United-8 Coach of the Year after the Rams’ co-championship in the league.

Lumberton’s Mackie Register earned United-8 softball Coach of the Year honors after the Pirates won a share of the United-8 Conference championship and reached the second round of the state playoffs.

United-8 All-Conference baseball team

In addition to Gales, five additional Rams players earned All-Conference honors. Jacob Chavis and Riley Locklear each earned first-team honors; Chandon Sanderson and Keithyn Hunt were on the second team and Waydan McMillan earned an honorable-mention selection.

Lumberton’s Kendall Anderson also earned first-team honors; the Pirates’ Jacobey Brayboy and Garret Smith were each named to the second team and Tayshaun Stocks was an honorable mention.

Cape Fear’s Caden Jeffrey was named United-8 Pitcher of the Year.

United-8 All-Conference softball team

Behind Stueck, nine more Pirates softball players earned All-Conference selections. Aniya Merritt, Kaleigh Martin, Carlee Register and Jaelyn Hammond each earned first-team laurels, Alyssa Stone and Alona Hanna were named to the second team and Halona Sampson, Nyiah Walker and Emma Jones were honorable-mention selections.

Purnell Swett’s Nyla Mitchell, Bella Finelli and Georgia Locklear also earned first-team honors, with Natalie Evington and Jayla Graham named to the second team; Lanna Haggans and Nylah Johnson each earned honorable mentions.

South View’s Jordynn Parnell earned United-8 Pitcher of the Year honors.

Other United-8 All-Conference teams

In girls soccer, Purnell Swett’s Josie McLean and Anileigh Locklear each earned first-team All-Conference selections; Lumberton’s Mia Brayboy was named to the second team.

Cape Fear’s Jayda Angel was named conference Player of the Year, Colts coach Bryan Pagan was named Coach of the Year and Gray’s Creek’s Kayla Schlautman was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

In boys tennis, Lumberton’s Ethan Stevens and Purnell Swett’s Christian Locklear earned singles first-team All-Conference honors and Lumberton’s Dixon Davis was a singles second-team selection.

The Pirates’ Stevens and Davis also earned first-team honors as a doubles team.

Cape Fear’s Jose Iraburu was named United-8 Player of the Year and the Colts’ Lee Osbourne earned Coach of the Year honors.

Lumberton’s Daniel Zeng earned second-team All-Conference honors in boys golf. Cape Fear’s Gavin Drose was named conference Player of the Year and the Colts’ Todd Edge won Coach of the Year.

Southeastern All-Conference baseball team

In the Southeastern Athletic Conference, five players from league runner-up Fairmont earned All-Conference team honors; Noah Parker, Nate Jones, Stanley Scott, Kenley Callahan and Josiah Williams each earned selections.

St. Pauls’ T.J. Parker, Cameron Revels and Zious Dorley also earned selections, while Red Springs was represented by Jaydon Hammonds.

Midway’s John Nelson McLamb was named the Southeastern’s Player of the Year and Raiders coach Justin Carroll earned Coach of the Year honors after the team’s league title.

The Southeastern’s All-Conference softball team has not yet been released as Midway remains active in the state tournament.