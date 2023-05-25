FAIRMONT — Three athletes from Fairmont High School each signed to play their respective sport at the collegiate level on Wednesday as Sydney Jacobs signed to play basketball at Fayetteville Technical Community College and both Noah Parker and Stanley Scott signed to play baseball at Southeastern Community College.

Jacobs’ signing completed her senior year with the Golden Tornadoes after transferring to the program from Lumberton.

“At Lumberton, I really didn’t see myself playing at the next level as much as I did when I came to Fairmont. (Coach Marcus Thompson) gave me an opportunity to explore the college (possibilities),” Jacobs said. “”I went on a visit out (at FTCC), and the coach and the team just made me feel welcome, and I felt like it’ll be a great fit for me.”

Jacobs becomes the second player from Robeson County this week to sign with the Trojans women’s basketball program, joining Purnell Swett’s Nyla Mitchell, who signed Monday.

“That’s another reason,” Jacobs said. “I know some people over there and I think we’ll make a good team.”

Jacobs averaged 7.1 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior forward for Fairmont. She helped lead the Golden Tornadoes to a share of the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season championship, and was named an All-County selection.

“They’re getting a very skilled six-footer,” Fairmont girls basketball coach Marcus Thomspon said. “I think what got Syd to that level was, once she got here, being able to display her shot, that she could stretch the floor and shoot the ball, and put the ball on the rim. I think those things made the difference. … Syd’s ceiling is so high. It’s one of those things, whatever she wants to do and whatever she puts her mind to, she can do.”

Jacobs also had an offer from North Carolina Wesleyan, and had interest from other schools.

Parker, Scott head to Southeastern

Parker and Scott will continue as teammates as both play at Southeastern next season.

“That’s good, because I know him, we know each other, and we get along. That’ll be good for us,” Parker said. “I just like it; it’s a smaller school and I don’t like big schools. I feel like I’ll get a little bit more playing time there.”

Parker is a pitcher and second baseman; he was 10-0 with a 1.01 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 69 innings in his senior season, while also batting .392 with three homers and 12 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs and 35 runs.

“They’re getting a bulldog, competitor,” Fairmont baseball coach Kelly Chavis said. “A guy that’s going to show up every day, do things that he’s asked to do, and even go beyond and above that. They’re getting an outstanding young man.”

Scott, whose mother also went to Southeastern, signed just three weeks removed from suffering a broken leg in an ATV accident.

“It’s a big reward to me,” Scott said. “I’ve just got to bounce back. … It’s a big dream come true.”

Scott hit .314 with two home runs, six extra-base hits, 20 RBIs and 16 runs as a senior.

“Stanley’s hit some of the hardest baseballs I’ve ever seen; he’s a big strong kid,” Chavis said. “They’re going to get somebody that can swing that bat, and they’re going to get somebody that can throw strikes (in Noah). When you’ve got those type guys, you have the tendency to win a lot of games.”

Parker and Scott each earned All-Conference honors this spring. Parker was the Robeson County Pitcher of the Year in 2022; the All-County team and awards for the 2023 season are yet to be announced.

Parker also had interest from Brunswick Community College and Scott had interest from St. Andrews.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.