PEMBROKE — The occasion of an athlete signing to play two college sports is a rare one — but at Purnell Swett, they’re practically getting used to seeing it this week.

Rams senior Bella Finelli signed Wednesday to play both volleyball and softball at Fayetteville Technical Community College, becoming the second two-sport signee from Purnell Swett this week; she’ll be attending the same school as the first, Nyla Mitchell, who signed Monday to play basketball and softball with the Trojans.

“It’s very exciting,” Finelli said. “I never thought I’d be able to play two sports; I always knew I wanted to play volleyball, but now that I’m getting a chance to play softball it’s very exciting. … I think it’ll be really challenging, but (I’ll be OK) as long as I keep trying and do my best and work hard.”

Finelli is excited about staying close to home while getting the chance to play for the Trojans, who compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

“When I visited there it was all positive energy and they were very welcoming,” Finelli said.

A libero on the volleyball court, Finelli was second in the United-8 Conference with 472 digs as a senior. She was an All-County selection each of the last two seasons.

“(She’s) a hard worker,” Purnell Swett volleyball coach Corey Deese said. “She’s persistent, she’s tough. They’re getting a really good defender, and I really look forward to watching her play next year.”

On the diamond, Finelli primarily played second base with the Rams; she hit .500 for her senior season this spring with 12 extra-base hits, 13 RBIs and 21 runs. She was also 3-4 with a 6.18 ERA in 14 pitching appearances. She earned honorable-mention All-County selections in 2021 and 2022, with the 2023 All-County team still to be announced.

“Bella is hard-nosed, she gives you everything she’s got,” Purnell Swett softball coach William Deese said. “She’s really talented. I know she was one of our top players in volleyball, just like in softball; ever since her 10th-grade year, she has been exceptional. She’s a great defensive player, and the last couple of years she’s found that knack for swinging the bat, and she’s brought that level to the team.”

Those who have watched her excel as a multi-sport athlete in high school are looking forward to seeing her continue to do so collegiately.

“The fact that she excels in both sports is just phenomenal, and able to keep her grades up and be a good student, and not only a good athlete, just speaks wonders for her anyways,” Corey Deese said. “They’re getting a good one.”

Finelli did not have any additional offers.

