The high school baseball season may have come to an abrupt end in Robeson County on May 9, when each of the three local playoff teams each lost in the first round. But a disappointing end doesn’t diminish some of the remarkable things accomplished this spring by Robeson County’s teams — and their individual players.

Just as it does at the end of each season, The Robesonian is honoring the best among those athletes with its All-County Team and postseason awards. All-County teams for girls soccer and softball are still to come in future editions.

Player of the Year

A hot hand throughout the season at the plate on a United-8 Conference championship-winning team, Malachi Gales has been named as the Robeson County Player of the Year.

Gales, a UNC Greensboro signee who played all over the diamond for the Rams, hit .470 with two home runs, 14 extra-base hits, 20 RBIs, 32 runs and 22 stolen bases.

For more on Gales’ award-winning season, see the related story on page 1B.

Pitcher of the Year

Backing up a strong season isn’t always as easy as it would seem — but after winning The Robesonian’s Robeson County Pitcher of the Year award last year, Noah Parker was even stronger this season on the mound for Fairmont.

The Golden Tornadoes senior has been selected as the county’s best pitcher for the second consecutive spring.

“It means a lot,” Parker said. “Last year I did good, but I knew there was room for improvement, so I worked hard all summer and tried to come out and do it again.”

Parker was 10-1 with a 1.01 ERA and one save this season, with 102 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched.

“Most of the year my fastball and curveball worked good; every once in a while my changeup worked good,” Parker said. “But it all worked out; I could work around a batter that I knew could hit the ball good.”

A big key to Parker’s pitching success is simple: throwing strikes.

“Noah, he always works hard, trying to be the best that he can be,” Fairmont coach Kelly Chavis said. “He fills up the strike zone, gives you a chance every time he’s on the rubber.”

“I always try to get ahead in the count; it doesn’t go too good when I get behind in the count, so I always try to get that first-pitch strike,” Parker said. “From there, I get them to chase and I come back with a fastball.”

Parker was also a Robeson County Player of the Year contender as he also had a huge impact for the Golden Tornadoes at the plate, batting .392 with three home runs, 12 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. This is his third All-County selection.

“I changed up my swing a little bit this year; my past couple years I had a wider stance and swung harder, but this year I just swung like I swing in the cage and I hit the ball a lot better,” said Parker, who played second base when he wasn’t pitching.

“The award he’s winning is pitcher of the year, but it was a complete season as far as a high-school baseball player goes; he’s a two-way guy, he led our team offensively, he led us on the mound,” Chavis said.

Chavis expects Parker’s improvement to only continue as he plays collegiately at Southeastern Community College.

“Sometimes players hit their ceiling, but I actually expect Noah to continue to get better and grow, because as good as he pitched this year, there were moments when we could see there’s still a lot left in the tank,” Chavis said. “It’s just how well he continues to approach his development. The sky’s the limit.”

Coach of the Year

The Purnell Swett Rams didn’t get off to the strongest start this season, sitting 1-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play on March 11.

But the Rams turned around their season, winning 15 of their next 17, including 12 straight conference games, to win a share of the United-8 Conference regular-season title, earning coach Jeff Lamb honors as Robeson County Coach of the Year.

“We just stuck to the process,” Lamb said of his team’s turnaround. “We were doing the right things in practice, doing the right things in the games, just some things didn’t go our way late in a couple of games. We just had to keep doing what we were doing.”

Lamb credits his assistant coaches “in the trenches” for helping lead the Rams to a successful season.

“I appreciate the recognition, but in the end it’s the result of everyone around me,” Lamb said. “You’ve got to have good people around you. Coach Ethan (Chavis), Coach (Tim) Carter, Coach Bladen (Strickland), they put the work in, they make it possible. And you’ve got to have quality players.”

And those players are appreciative of Lamb’s leadership in the program.

“He’s always trying to do what’s best for us,” Gales said. “He’s always trying to make the best decision to put us in the best place to be successful.”

Purnell Swett was 12-2 in the United-8 and finished 16-10 overall after a first-round state playoff loss.

All-County Team

Jacob Chavis, Jr., IF/P, Purnell Swett — .381 average, eight extra-base hits, 29 RBIs, 19 runs, 12 stolen bases; 5-3, 3.52 ERA, 51 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched

Riley Locklear, Sr., C, Purnell Swett — .387 average, 19 RBIs, 16 runs, eight stolen bases

Chandon Sanderson, So., UT/P, Purnell Swett — .338 average, 16 RBIs, 18 runs, 11 stolen bases; 5-3, 3.74 ERA, 40 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched

*^Keithyn Hunt, Sr., IF/P, Purnell Swett — .319 average, 12 extra-base hits, 20 RBIs, 22 runs, seven stolen bases; 1-3, 2.67 ERA, 16 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched

*Waydan McMillan, Jr., OF, Purnell Swett — .318 average, 10 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs, 24 runs, 14 stolen bases

*Nate Jones, Sr., UT/P, Fairmont — .211 average, 19 RBIs, 10 stolen bases; 3-4, 4.86 ERA, one save, 35 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched

Stanley Scott, Sr., 1B, Fairmont — .314 average, 20 RBIs

Kenley Callahan, So., IF, Fairmont — .356 average, nine extra-base hits, 19 RBIs

Mynkoda Smith, So., IF/P, Fairmont — .269 average, six RBIs; 272-1, 3.80 ERA, 30 strikeouts in 31.1 innings pitched

Kendall Anderson, Sr., DH/3B, Lumberton — .386 average, 15 RBIs, 20 runs

*^Garret Smith, Sr., SS/P, Lumberton — .373 average, 20 RBIs, 17 runs; 3-3, 3.50 ERA

*Jacobey Brayboy, Sr., 2B, Lumberton — .351 average, 19 RBIs, 27 runs, 21 stolen bases

Tashaun Stocks, Jr., 3B, Lumberton — .318 average, 19 RBIs, 15 runs

Shaun Henderson, So., P, Lumberton — 2-0, 2.57 ERA, 37 strikeouts in 32.2 innings pitched

*T.J. Parker, Sr., SS/P, St. Pauls — .381 average, 10 RBIs, 14 runs, seven stolen bases; 4-2, 1.98 ERA, 59 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched

*Kemarion Baldwin, Sr., OF, St. Pauls — .300 average, eight extra-base hits, 16 RBIs, 13 runs

Zious Dorley, Sr., OF, St. Pauls — .292 average, 14 extra-base hits, seven RBIs, 14 runs

Jaydon Hammonds, Jr., C/P, Red Springs

* — denotes 2022 All-County selection

^ — denotes 2021 All-County selection

Honorable mentions

Honorable-mention selections include Fairmont’s Josiah Williams; Lumberton’s Caleb Maynor; St. Pauls’ Joshua garner, Cameron Revels, Jaden Parker and Cameron McNeill; and Red Springs’ Keithan Clark and T.J. Ellerbe.

The All-County Team is selected by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.