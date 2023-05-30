DUBLIN, Ohio — William McGirt said he felt like he made progress in his last PGA Tour start, three weeks ago at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which included two of his best rounds in recent memory.

Now, the Fairmont native hopes to continue that momentum at the place where he earned his lone PGA Tour victory seven years ago.

McGirt is in the field at the Memorial Tournament, the prestigious Tour stop near Columbus, Ohio hosted by Jack Nicklaus. He is the 2016 Memorial champion.

McGirt tees off at 12:24 p.m. ET in Thursday’s opening round on hole No. 10, paired with Adam Long and K.J. Choi. The trio will start Friday’s second round at 7:24 on hole No. 1.

While McGirt finished tied for 64th at the AT&T Byron Nelson, the week included a 6-under-par 65 in the second round — his best on Tour in five years — and a final round of 67.

“At the Nelson I played very well tee to green and putted really well,” McGirt told The Robesonian this week. “I made some putts in rounds two and four, while most of the putts burned the edges in rounds one and three. The back nine, there was extremely long, especially for me, and I basically played four par-5s on the back. I didn’t finish that well on the leaderboard but it was a step in the right direction.”

The AT&T Byron Nelson was McGirt’s first made cut in his last four PGA Tour starts. He enters the Memorial ranked 197th in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup, with four made cuts in 10 Tour starts this season.

McGirt has not played enough rounds to qualify statistically, but would rank seventh on Tour in strokes gained: putting at 0.683 strokes per round.

“I have been putting well all season,” McGirt said. “I’ve had a few days where they go in but I’ve had a lot of days where everything is catching the high or low edge. I’ve done my best to just keep hitting good putts. I know they will go in eventually. I honestly haven’t putted this well for this long since 2016.”

Strokes gained: around the green is the only other category that McGirt has gained positive strokes to the field this season, however, losing strokes in the tee-to-green, off-the-tee and approach-the-green categories.

“I just need to gain 40 yards off the tee so that I could give myself shorter birdie putts,” said McGirt, whose average driving distance is 278.3 yards this season. “It’s tough hitting 3-woods and hybrids into a lot of par-4s now.”

McGirt’s 2016 win at the Memorial came in a playoff over Jon Curran after outdueling a leaderboard including big names like Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed. He is not ranked high enough on Tour to make this week’s field organically, and the exemption as a past champion is only for five years, but event organizers gave him a sponsor’s exemption to participate this week.

Including the victory, McGirt has made the cut five times in nine starts at the event; his second-best finish there is a tie for 37th in 2013, and he missed the cut there the last two years. He has a career scoring average of 72.89 at Muirfield Village, a well-regarded Nicklaus-designed course.

“This place is so special,” McGirt said last year. “Obviously, winning here makes it even more special. I remember coming here as the first alternate in 2012 and playing practice rounds even though I didn’t get in the tournament. I remember calling my wife and telling her I had to qualify for this tournament because I love this place. It is second only to Augusta National for me.”

In a loaded field featuring nearly all of the PGA Tour’s biggest stars, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, 2021 tournament champion Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy are the betting favorites. Billy Horschel won the event last year.