Robeson County’s girls soccer season saw no playoff qualifiers and three of the four teams below .500. But through those struggles, there were still plenty of strong individual performances.

Here is The Robesonian’s girls soccer All-County team and postseason awards.

Player of the Year

Purnell Swett sophomore forward Josie McLean backed up her Robeson County Player of the Year recognition last year as a freshman with another stellar season, earning the award for the second time.

McLean scored 33 goals with 11 assists, helping lead the Rams to a 13-win season, and also earned first-team All-Conference honors.

Goalkeeper of the Year

Adisyn Bland anchored Purnell Swett’s defensive efforts with a strong showing in goal for the Rams, earning the sophomore Robeson County Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

“Adisyn really improved with her securing of the ball when shots were taken,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “She seemed to understand the position better by playing the angles and defending the goal better as a whole, and that’s what I was really happy about for her this season.”

Bland allowed 1.859 goals per game, with 28 goals allowed in the 17 games she played. She made 110 saves this season.

With another goalkeeper injured before the season, Bland knew the position was hers to make the most of this season.

“I think she took it upon herself knowing, ‘OK, this is mine and I’ve got to own it,’ and I think she did that,” Strickland said.

Bland, a sophomore, has two more seasons of high school soccer to come; Strickland expects continued growth at the position.

“For her, she just has to keep coming out and improving and trying to be more vocal,” Strickland said. “I think that will help her as well, being a more vocal leader in the back. And that will only help the team improve.”

Coach of the Year

After leading Purnell Swett to its winningest season in recent history, Strickland has been named Robeson County Coach of the Year. It is the fourth consecutive girls soccer season in which he has earned the award.

“It’s all about the girls; they’re the ones that’s done this the last couple years, and it’s all an improvement because of the middle-school soccer, and the kids coming through that, and we have competition for positions now in the near future,” Strickland said. “That can only make us better because people have to fight for starting positions, and that’s a good thing to have happen.”

The Rams were 13-8-1 overall and 8-6 in the United-8 Conference, narrowly missing the 4A state playoffs. This was an improvement from a 12-win season in 2022, and also surpassed recent 12-win campaigns in 2018 and 2019.

“We wanted to accomplish a little bit more than what we did, but I’m still happy and satisfied with the season we had even though we didn’t accomplish all our goals,” Strickland said. “We did still see improvement on the offensive end, and the defensive end, and it’s still coming together; that’s a good thing to see is everyone’s understanding what it looks like, and hopefully we can achieve more in the future.”

The Rams’ sophomore class, which includes McLean, Bland and three additional All-County selections, gives the Rams a foundation to build on in the coming seasons.

“I’m very grateful for Coach Alaric; he’s able to individualize you as a player and know what you need to work on personally, and he will be quick to tell you what it is,” McLean said. “He’s very understanding; if you want to ask questions, he knows what he’s talking about, so I really take his advice to heart and try to practice it on and off the field as well.”

All-County Team

Anileigh Locklear, So., F, Purnell Swett — 11 goals, nine assists

Ava Giles, So., MF, Purnell Swett — eight goals, seven assists

Jahna Locklear, So., MF/D, Purnell Swett — two goals, five assists

*^Raven Cummings, Sr., MF/D, Purnell Swett — two goals

Wren Jacobs, Jr., D/MF, Purnell Swett —five goals, three assists

Aydan Bullard, Sr., MF/F, Lumberton — 11 goals, four assists

*^Mia Brayboy, Sr., D/MF, Lumberton — 12 goals, four assists

Brianna Richardson, Sr., GK, Lumberton — three shutouts

*Jennifer Mendez, Sr., MF, Red Springs — six goals

Genesis Morales, Fr., F, Red Springs — four goals

Thanya Garcia, So., MF/F, St. Pauls — nine goals

* — denotes 2022 All-County selection

^ — denotes 2021 All-County selection

Honorable Mentions

Purnell Swett’s Maryah Locklear and Aonor Woodell, Lumberton’s Emily Guzman, Red Springs’ Angelique Arizmendi and St. Pauls’ Jaquelyn Castillo each earned honorable-mention selections.

The All-County Team is selected by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.