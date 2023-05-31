PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Games are scheduled to take place later this summer as part of Lumbee Homecoming, which is June 30 through July 8.

A home run derby will be held for the first time this year. Wrestling, swimming, tennis, 3-on-3 basketball and cornhole all return.

The Lumbee Games are organized by the Lumber Regional Development Association. Information for all events and registration forms are available at https://www.lumbee.org/lhevents.

Home run derby

The home run derby will take place on Thursday, June 29 at 5 p.m. at Lumberton High School. Both a softball and a baseball home run derby will be held.

Registration is $10. If interested, contact O.T. Johnson at 910-775-4116 or by email at [email protected].

Wrestling

The wrestling tournament will be held on Saturday, July 1 at the English E. Jones Center at UNCP. Registration and weigh-ins will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the day of the tournament, with the competition beginning at 1:45 p.m.

Wrestlers will be grouped by age and ability. Each wrestler will wrestle between two and four matches. Shorts and t-shirts and/or singlets are allowed.

High school/”folk style” rules will be in effect. Proof of age should be verifiable. Bouts will be three one-minute periods for age 12 and above, or periods of one minute, 30 seconds and 30 seconds for others; overtime will be one minute, followed by a 30-second tiebreaker.

Registration is $10. Checks can be made payable to LRDA. Participants are asked to preregister the day before by fax, at 910-521-6540, or by email at [email protected].

Custom Lumbee Games medals will be presented to first, second and third place winners.

With any questions, contact O.T. Johnson at 910-775-4116 or by email at [email protected].

Swimming

The Lumbee Games swimming championships will be held on Monday, July 3 at the English E. Jones Center Swimming Pool at UNCP. Registration will be open ftom 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. before the competition will begin at 6:15 p.m.

The meet will include freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly races. Races will be 25 yards (one length of the pool) for all age divisions 10 and under, and 50 yards (two lengths of the pool) for age divisions older than 10.

USA Swimming rules apply. Proof of age should be verifiable. Swimmers may only enter up to three events.

Custom Lumbee Games medals will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in each division.

For any questions, contact Oscar Roverato at 910-775-4629 or 910-574-6393.

Tennis

A doubles tennis tournament will be held on Thursday, July 6 at 5 p.m. at UNCP’s tennis courts.

The doubles open tournament will consist of a 10-game pro set and players are guaranteed at least two matches. Players will be grouped by age.

Registration is $10 per player. Checks can be made to LRDA. Players are asked to please bring their own tennis balls for play.

For any questions, contact David Leek at 910-521-6808 or by email at [email protected]. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. on July 6.

3-on-3 basketball

The 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be played on Friday, July 7 at the Auxiliary Gym inside UNCP’s English E. Jones Center. Registration will open at 9 a.m. that day before the tournament begins at 10 a.m.

Men’s and women’s age divisions are 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-19, 20-29and over 30; organizers reserve the right to reorganize the divisions. Teams will be guaranteed at least two games; other rules will be provided at check-in.

Registration is $30 per team. Checks can be made payable to LRDA. Register at the door, or mail to: UNCP Campus Recreation – Jones Center, c/o Tony Chavis, P.O. Box 1510, Pembroke, NC 28372.

Custom Lumbee Games medals will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in each division.

For any questions, contact Tony Chavis at 910-521-6808 or by email at [email protected].

The tournament will be played in loving memory of Burlie Locklear, an LRDA board member.

Cornhole

The cornhole tournament will be held on Saturday, July 8 beginning at 3 p.m. in the UNC Pembroke Auxiliary Gym.

Registration is available online, or at the Auxiliary Gym on the day of the event.