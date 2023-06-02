PEMBROKE — Hard work and determination in the classroom and competition sites proved to pay off for 10 UNC Pembroke student-athletes — four cross country runners and six track & field athletes — who were named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team on Friday.

Gabe Blackwelder, Norman Junker, Jackline Kosgei and Valary Samoei represented the men’s and women’s cross country teams, while Sabastian Bradley, Raigan Evans, Reece Hicks, Leisha Jackson, Jermaine McKenzie, and Travon Morrow landed on the distinguished squad for the men’s and women’s track & field teams.

It is the first-such honor for all 10 student-athletes who will all now move to the national ballot for academic all-America consideration. The results of that voting will be announced in mid-June.

The announcement marks the first time since 2012 that the cross country program has been recognized on the distinguished list, and is the first time since 2018 that the track & field programs were honored as well. For both programs, this year’s announcement marks a record number of student-athletes honored.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at their current institution. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitive events.

Jayne earns another All-Region nod

Christian Jayne added yet another honor to his stable of awards on Friday afternoon when the senior center fielder was lauded with first team all-region laurels by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

It is the third all-region crown in less than a month for the Fayetteville native and Terry Sanford High School product, but the second time in less than a week that he has collected first-team accolades. He was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) all-region squad in mid-May, and raked in first team all-region nods from the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) just more than a week later.

Jayne is just the 15th player in program history to collect all-region honors from all three national organizations.

Jayne will now advance to the national ballot where he will be under consideration for ABCA All-America accolades. The results of that voting will be announced later this month.

An everyday starter in center field for the Black & Gold, Jayne compiled a team-best .381 (86-for-226) batting average in 54 starts this season to go along with 31 extra-base hits (6 HR) and team-highs in both RBI (59) and runs scored (72, matched school record). He also drew 37 walks and stole 41 bases, while also logging a .482 on-base percentage and a .580 slugging percentage. His 27 multiple-hit games, including a 5-for-6 hitting line at UVA Wise in February, was also a team-best. Jayne also registered 17 multiple-RBI outings, and scored multiple runs in 25 contests.