DUBLIN, Ohio — Three big numbers on Muirfield Village’s front nine made it clear early on Friday that Fairmont native William McGirt wouldn’t be playing the weekend at the Memorial Tournament.

McGirt made triple bogey on the third hole, and consecutive double bogeys on the sixth and seventh, as part of a 2-over-par 74, finishing the second round in a tie for 89th at 7 over overall, four strokes outside the top-65 standing required to make the cut.

On the par-4 third, an errant drive forced a layup, then McGirt’s third shot found a water hazard. He got on the green with his fifth and two-putted for triple-bogey. After birdie at the par-5 fifth, another water ball led to double bogey at the par-4 sixth. At the par-5 seventh, McGirt had to pitch out after his tee shot found a bunker, his third landed about 40 yards short of the green and his fourth missed the green left. He chipped on with his fifth and two-putted.

Turning in 6-over 42, McGirt did make five birdies on the back nine, including four in a five-hole stretch, to shoot a 4-under 32. Birdie at the 11th came after hitting his approach to 17 inches, then at the par-3 12th he made a 39-footer for birdie. McGirt made short birdie putts at the 14th and 15th holes and made a 15-footer for birdie on the difficult 18th hole.

McGirt, the 2016 Memorial champion, shot a 5-over-par 77 in Thursday’s opening round, with six bogeys against one birdie, on the par-5 fifth.

As of late Friday, McGirt is the third alternate for next week’s RBC Canadian Open. He entered the Memorial Tournament ranked 197th in the FedExCup standings for the 2022-23 season, and will earn no points after missing the cut.

Justin Suh leads the tournament at 8 under par after a Friday round of 6-under 66, one stroke ahead of Hideki Matsuyama and two clear of Patrick Cantlay and David Lipsky. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler are among a group tied for seventh at 4 under.