Lumberton coach Mackie Register, right, and player Kaela Ortt, left, look on during the May 5 United-8 Conference Tournament championship against Cape Fear in Lumberton. Register was named Robeson County Coach of the Year.

From a team that won more games than it ever has, to a team that won just one, every Robeson County program had some strong individual performances in the 2023 high school softball season.

The best are featured here, as part of The Robesonian’s All-County team and postseason awards.

Players of the Year

After a season in which Lumberton’s Aniya Merritt set program records for runs and stolen bases and tied the hits record, and the Pirates’ Tiara Stueck broke the team’s RBIs record and tied the home runs mark, both will share the recognition as Robeson County co-Players of the Year.

Merritt hit .530 with 44 hits, 38 runs, 34 stolen bases and 21 RBIs; Stueck hit .455 with 10 home runs, 11 doubles and 54 RBIs. The strong seasons were part of a 23-5 campaign for the Pirates, winning a share of the United-8 Conference championship and reaching the second round of the state playoffs.

The award marks Merritt’s third and Stueck’s second All-County selection.

For more on Merritt and Stueck’s historic seasons, see the related story here.

Pitcher of the Year

While Lumberton’s offense put up big numbers, its pitching staff was also strong. After a breakout season as the senior leader of that staff, Kaleigh Martin has been named Robeson County Pitcher of the Year.

“Coming from my sophomore year, I didn’t really play much because I didn’t work hard enough,” Martin said. “I really worked my butt off in the offseason this year for my senior year, and I’m really happy with the way things turned out and how good I did, and how good as a team that we did. I think that’s the most important piece was all of us worked hard; I didn’t work hard so I would stand out, I worked hard so we would get further than we ever have.”

Martin was 15-5 with a 2.32 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. She also hit .308 with two home runs offensively.

“Last fall, something clicked with her, and she just took off. She was lights out; definitely our most improved player — and we needed it,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “Kaleigh, she worked hard in the offseason, came back focused, was very determined, and the first few games had some success, built confidence throughout the year, and was night and day from last year as a pitcher.”

Martin had only pitched four innings at the varsity level before this season, but a mentality change and a renewed confidence made her a different pitcher for her senior season.

“I think I was more confident in myself this year than I’ve ever been,” Martin said. “I told (Register) at the beginning of the year, before the season started, that nothing is going to make me feel like I can’t handle pitching a game; nobody is going to make me feel like I can’t go out there and strike them out, no matter how good they are, and that’s what clicked for me.”

Martin shared the circle with 2022 Robeson County Pitcher of the Year Halona Sampson, who also earned All-County honors this season. In most games this season, one of the pair started and the other came on in relief, with Martin starting most often.

“If Halona starts this game, I’m going to come in and finish it strong, and if I start this game, I know Halona is going to come in and finish it strong,” Martin said. “And the biggest part, I think, was if he did switch us out, we were the biggest cheerleaders for the other one on the field.”

Coach of the Year

After leading Lumberton to its most wins in program history and a shared conference title, Register has been named as Robeson County Coach of the Year.

“I’m surrounded with good people,” Register said. “I’ve got good players, not only on the field, but in the classroom. I’ve got a great coaching staff; I can count on them to do anything. I’ve got good support from parents. With those things I just try to stay out of the way.”

Register has developed relationships with many of his players over many years even before they reach the Pirates’ high-school program, which allows for great chemistry between the coaches and players in the Lumberton program.

“A lot of these girls, I’ve known them since they were 8, 9, 10 years old,” Register said. “I’ve built relationships with them, on the field, off the field, in the classroom. I try to look out for them as much as I can. It brings a family-type bond.”

Each of the team’s individual award winners has kind words to say when asked about Register.

“He’s not just a coach to us, but he’s also like a father figure,” Merritt said. “He works hard and he really works with us girls and he tries everything that he can do.”

“He has coached me since I was little, and next year I’m going into my senior year,” Stueck said. “Even when I’m down, he’s still on me like ‘come on, you got it, go to the next pitch, the next play.’ He’s also made an impact on my life; not just softball, my life. He’s changed a lot in my life; I look at things different now. I know my potential, so I’m going to get there, and I’m going to get there with Coach Reg.”

“I can’t even thank him enough for how hard he’s worked for us, and everything he puts into sports, and especially softball,” said Martin, whose father also played for Register. “He puts his heart and soul into everything he does, and I just love him to death.”

Register is assisted by Will Britt, Craig Wilkins, Braylon Jones, Tony Chavis and LeeAnn Nobles.

All-County Team

*Alona Hanna, Jr., 3B, Lumberton — .365 average, four home runs, 19 extra-base hits, 30 RBIs, 34 runs

Alyssa Stone, Jr., SS, Lumberton — .358 average, nine extra-base hits, 26 RBIs, 34 runs, 15 stolen bases,

^*Halona Sampson, Jr., P, Lumberton — 7-0, 1.53 ERA, 56 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched

Jaelyn Hammond, Fr., 2B, Lumberton — .414 average, four extra-base hits, 10 RBIs, 26 runs, 10 stolen bases

Carlee Register, Jr., OF, Lumberton — .382 average, one home run, four extra-base hits, 25 RBIs, 14 runs

^*Nyla Mitchell, Sr., SS, Purnell Swett — .500 average, four home runs, 13 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs, 22 runs

Georgia Locklear, Sr., IF/P, Purnell Swett — .523 average, seven extra-base hits, 17 RBIs, 19 runs

Bella Finelli, Sr., 2B/P, Purnell Swett — .500 average, one home run, 12 extra-base hits, 13 RBIs, 21 runs

Natalie Evington, Sr., OF, Purnell Swett — .426 average, four extra-base hits, 6 RBIs, 10 runs

Jayla Graham, Fr., UT, Purnell Swett — .352 average, five extra-base hits, 21 runs

Angel Purcell, Fr., IF, St. Pauls — .548 average, six home runs, nine doubles, seven triples, 32 RBIs, 33 runs

*Hailey Ray, So., OF, St. Pauls — .397 average, 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBIs, 29 runs, eight stolen bases

Madison Locklear, So., C/UT, St. Pauls — .338 average, six extra-base hits, 15 RBIs, 18 runs

Ke’Mya Baldwin, So., UT, St. Pauls — .379 average, 10 extra-base hits, 24 RBIs, 21 runs, eight stolen bases

^*Lindsey Floyd, Sr., P/1B, Fairmont — .459 average, three home runs, 22 RBIs; 89 strikeouts as a pitcher, one no-hitter

Kimberleigh Stevens, Fr., C/3B, Fairmont — .411 average, two home runs, 22 RBIs

Haleigh Jackson, Sr., OF, Fairmont — .338 average, 14 RBIs, 11 stolen bases

Sydney Bell, Sr., SS, Red Springs

* — denotes 2022 All-County selection

^ — denotes 2021 All-County selection

Honorable Mentions

Lumberton’s Nyiah Walker and Purnell Swett’s Nylah Johnson and Lanna Haggans earned honorable-mention selections.

The All-County team is selected by The Robesonian’s sports staff with input from coaches.